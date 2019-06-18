So, that just happened

12-year-old singer from Easley appears on NBC. 12-year-old singer from Easley appears on NBC. Ansley Burns wows the audience on America’s Got Talent. Ansley Burns wows the audience on America’s Got Talent. “Well, that just happened.” “Well, that just happened.”

EASLEY — Stage fright is apparently not a problem for one 12-year-old girl from Easley — even when staring down one of the toughest judges in all of reality television, Simon Cowell.

Ansley Burns, the little girl with the big voice, had her chance to shine on “America’s Got Talent” but things got off to a rocky start when Cowell stopped her mid-audition following one of his infamous eye-rolls.

Luckily for Burns, her singing wasn’t the problem.

“Ansley, Ansley, sorry babe,” Cowell said. “I don’t think this backing track was working for you. I think it was a horrible, horrible backing track, so I don’t think we can judge you properly on this, I really don’t. We really like you, but that was terrible.”

On the video posted to the show’s YouTube page, Burns appeared shocked and crushed until Cowell suggested she sing a cappella — without musical accompaniment — catching her completely off-guard.

She froze.

After some shouts of encouragement from her family off-stage and the audience, help came from another direction as well — the judge’s table.

Cowell approached the stage and offered her his water, saying he hadn’t drank any yet.

“This will help,” he said, trying to ease her nerves. “It’s like magic water, it’s yours.”

Burns took a sip (and a deep breath) collecting herself, placed the cup down off-stage and started giggling.

“Well, that just happened,” she joked.

Yes, it did.

Burns belted out Arethra Franklin’s Think with the sassy-poise of a veteran singer — to the delight of both the croud and the judges.

“Easley is a very small town, the population is … small,” she said during her audition video. “When I was little, I used to sing and pretend I was on America’s Got Talent … It’s literally my dream.”

Ansley, Easley may be small, but we’re all rooting for you.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights on NBC.

Easley girl wows on America’s Got Talent

