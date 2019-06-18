Knife-wielding attacker still at large

Boyce Derek Lowrance. Boyce Derek Lowrance.

EASLEY — A Six Mile man is still on the run from law enforcement after police say he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend with a knife at her home in Easley.

On the morning of June 14, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a disturbance in the 800 block of North Old Mill Road.

PCSO Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said just prior to the deputies arriving on the scene, additional information was received that one person had been cut on the neck by an adult male.

Deputies located a 36-year-old female victim who was conscious and alert but suffering from a laceration to the side of the head and neck that she stated was caused from being cut “with a large knife.”

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to fully recover from her injuries, Hashe said.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives have identified the assailant to be the ex-boyfriend to the victim and that he fled the scene on foot just moments prior to Sheriff’s Office personnel arriving at scene,” Hashe said. “Information collected throughout the day has confirmed that a verbal dispute inside the residence turned into a violent confrontation when the ex-boyfriend produced a knife and subsequently cut the victim on the ear and neck.”

Sheriff’s deputies recovered a large, fixed blade knife inside the residence believed to be the weapon used in the attack.

Boyce Derek Lowrance is described as a white male, 39-years-old, 6’2” and 230 lbs. Police say he was last seen wearing khaki colored shorts and a blue collared shirt displaying some type of logo.

Lowrance is currently wanted by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Sheriff’s Office cautions anyone that may have information regarding Lowrance or his location to avoid making any contact with him but rather call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Boyce D. Lowrance may be prone to violence should someone attempt to detain him, officials said.

Boyce Derek Lowrance. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_stabby.jpg Boyce Derek Lowrance. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.