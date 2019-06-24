PICKENS COUNTY — Every year, Pickens County residents celebrate Independence Day with community gatherings, food and fireworks — and this year is no different. But if you were wondering were to head out to get your red, white and blue on, there’s a whole bunch of options around the Upstate.

Municipalities around the county are holding events on various dates and times so if July 4 is really your thing, you can hit more than one thanks to the staggered scheduling.

Easley

The City of Easley will host its annual Fourth of July Festival in Old Market Square on July 4 and July 5 from 4-11 p.m. on both days. This event will feature nine amusement rides, musical performances and fireworks. Unlimited, two-day ride wristbands or $1 tickets can be purchased at the event.

On July 4, the amphitheater will feature the Lyveal Band from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with Power 2 Party following from 7-9 p.m. On July 5, the city will be featuring the Easley Community Band from 6-7 p.m. with country star, John King following from 8-9 p.m.

Fireworks will take place on July 5 starting at 9:30 p.m. behind Easley’s City Hall. This event is family friendly and located in downtown Easley.

Pickens

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Pickens Amphitheater from 7-10 p.m. on July 4. Festivities include music by The Jake Bartley Band, Chuck Wagon kettle corn, Pelican’s SnoBalls and — of course — fireworks.

Liberty

The City of Liberty will be hosting their 5th annual Love My Liberty July 4th Celebration on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Love My Liberty festivities will begin at 6 p.m. at the Liberty Recreation Football Field on Highway 93, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Dress in your festive red, white and blue attire, bring your lawn chairs, your coolers filled with your favorite non-alcoholic beverages, and come out and enjoy free hot dogs, bottled water, snow cones, face painter, and balloon twister. Plus, free admission and free parking! There will also be BBQ, ice cream, and concessions available for purchase.

Activities include bounce houses, water inflatables (kids dress accordingly), corn hole tournament, children’s games, and the Emma Kapp Children’s Bike Parade. Returning to the Love My Liberty stage is the Upstate’s very own SplitShot, an award-winning variety band and one of the most popular in the Carolinas. And for the grand finale, a spectacular fireworks show that will light up the Liberty night sky!

Six Mile

Independence Day Celebration in Six Mile will be on June 30, 2018 at 5 p.m. at Ponderosa Park. A schedule of events may include inflatables for kids, bicycle parade, firetruck water fountain, old fashioned games, music and entertainment, and, of course, fireworks! Also hot dog plates, popcorn, cotton candy and lemonade will be served. Please bring your own blankets and chairs.

Clemson/Central/Norris

ClemsonFest returns for its 26th annual event on July 3, 2019 from 5-10 p.m. This event will be held at a new location this year: 1569 Eighteen Mile Road in Central. Music provided by Carolina Coast Band, food vendors, children’s area, and of course fireworks. Tickets are $5 per person or $10 per car load.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com