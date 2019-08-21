PICKENS — After coming in on time (and on budget), everything seemed to be proceeding smoothly for the new Pickens County jail, slated to open in just a few weeks.

One bump in the road?

People don’t want to work there.

Sheriff Rick Clark pled his case to the Pickens County Council on Monday, calling for an increase in starting salaries for corrections officers as well as an increase for officers already employed.

Currently, starting pay for correction officers in Pickens County is around $32,000 annually — $8,000 less than officers make in Greenville County and $3,000 less than Anderson.

With higher paying jobs in such close proximity, qualified candidates are simply going for the better paying jobs and Clark said he’s already had several potential hires leave and go to other counties in order to make more money.

Clark said the $25 million new jail is necessary and that the current facility is old and overcrowded — with more than double the inmate population it was designed to hold.

However, before the jail can open, Clark still needs about 22 more officers, with 33 already hired, he said.

If the positions aren’t filled in time, Clark said he was considering having deputies work overtime to cover shifts at the jail but that backup plan must first be approved by the Department of Corrections in order for the jail to open.

Sheriff Rick Clark https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_RickClark.jpg Sheriff Rick Clark Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel Progress

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com