PICKENS COUNTY — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents have arrested a former officer of the Central Police Department after he allegedly videoed a woman.

According to a SLED spokesperson, 54-year-old Mark Anthony Bolden is now facing charges of Peeping Tom, Eavesdropping or Peeping.

Arrest warrants state Bolden is accused of videoing a woman between March 18 and March 25 while she was changing. The victim was unaware of the videos, which were stored on Bolden’s laptop computer, the report states.

S.C. State law allows for a maximum sentence of 3 years if convicted. Additionally, there is no law that allows for enhanced penalties for second (or subsequent) convictions for Peeping Tom.

The offense occurred in Pickens County and according to reports, the Central police department requested that SLED investigate the case.

Bolden was arrested on Thursday and was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center where he remains in custody.

The name “Peeping Tom” comes from the legend of Lady Godiva. Her ride through the streets of Coventry was done in order to persuade her husband to alleviate the harsh taxes on the town’s poor.

The story goes that the “good” townsfolk agreed not to observe Godiva as she passed by, but that one man —named Tom — broke that trust and watched her legendary nude horseback ride.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com