Warriors drop Bobcats

CENTRAL – Southern Wesleyan took down the Lees-McRae Bobcats in an excitement match up on Saturday afternoon in a 3-2 final.

The Warriors recorded 21 shots and 16 shots on goal in their first Conference Carolinas game of the season. Ashley Romanowski led the team with five shots and three shots on goal. She was followed by Molly Wanning with four shots and two shots on goal and Bryanna Pickens with three shots on goal. Romanowski, Wanning and Pickens each recorded goals in the victory. Joy Namyst and Ashton Irby had the lone assists of the afternoon. Jen Golio played all 90 minutes in goal for the Warriors, collecting eight saves in the victory.

Game Vitals

Final: Southern Wesleyan 3, Lees-McRae 2

Records: Southern Wesleyan (2-1 / CC 1-0) Lees-McRae (0-3 / CC 0-1)

Coach Morrell says…

“So happy for the players, this team. They have been working so hard, growing, getting closer as a team and I love seeing them rewarded. It wasn’t always pretty tonight, we had some moments where we relaxed and lost a little focus, but overall, played very hard and grinded it out. Lees McRae is a really good team, they’re quick and well coached. They put a lot of pressure on and never quit, so I am super proud and happy for the players!”

How It Happened

Southern Wesleyan pressured as Joy Namyst passed the ball up to Ashley Romanowski who put it toward the net, but the Lees-McRae’s goalkeeper, Hope Sanborn, kept the ball away from the net. The Bobcats continued to pressure, but Jen Golio kept the ball away from the net to keep Lees-McRae off the board. The Warriors continued to push ahead as Rachel Curtis and Heily Hernandez took shots, but their attempts were thwarted. Southern Wesleyan continued to pressure the Bobcat defense as Romanowski and Namyst each drove the ball to the net, however the ball would not reach the net despite attempts by Emily Corriher. The game remained scoreless at the half.

Lees-McRae pushed forward early in the second half, as they drove the ball down the field, however the Warriors were able to defend the net. Lianna Smith took a shot on the goal, but Jen Golio jumped in front of the ball to keep the ball out of the net. On a free kick, Rachel Curtis drove the ball into the net and it rebounded off the top post. The ball ricocheted to Joy Namyst who drove it to the net, but it bounced off the goalkeeper right to Ashley Romanowski who put it in the back of the net to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead. However, the Bobcats quickly countered with a goal by Lianna Smith to tie the game 1-1. With a hand ball called, Molly Wanning drilled the ball into the corner of the net, dribbling by the goalkeeper to put Southern Wesleyan ahead 2-1. The Bobcats continued to pressure, but Jen Golio deflected the attack to allow the Warriors to remain ahead. Southern Wesleyan continued to pressure as Bryanna Pickens sent the ball from deep into the net and put the Warriors ahead 3-1. However, Lees-McRae countered to put a second goal on the board to trail the Warriors by one. The Warriors went on to win the game in a 3-2 final score.

What’s Next

Southern Wesleyan will remain on the road on September 18 as they take on the GA Southwestern Canes at 6 p.m. The Warriors will return to Childs Field on September 21 as they host the Chowan Hawks at 1 p.m. They will then return to the road as they travel to Aiken, SC to take on the USC Aiken Pacers on September 25 at 6 p.m.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_SWU_logo2.jpg