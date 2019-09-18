LIBERTY —Boater Jayme Rampey of Liberty added another Bass Fishing League victory to his impressive resume on Sunday, bringing a two-day total of 10 bass to the scale weighing 31 pounds, 6 ounces, to win the two-day T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Savannah River Division super-tournament on Lake Hartwell.

Rampey earned $5,665 for his efforts.

The 33-year-old Rampey earned his 10th career BFL victory and moved into a tie for No. 6 all-time for most BFL Boater wins. He was excited, but didn’t want to divulge too many of his winning details with a BFL Regional tournament on Lake Hartwell coming up in just 2½ weeks.

“I hate to be vague, but I’ve got a BFL Regional tournament coming up here and I don’t want to give away all of my secrets just yet,” Rampey said. “Maybe we can do this interview again in a couple of weeks and I can really share the juice.”

Although vague, Rampey did say that he caught around 20 fish a day, most of them on an unnamed topwater bait.

“I ran around a lot of fished pretty much the whole lake,” Rampey said. “From takeoff to the dam, up all the rivers. I just hit places where I know they live.

“This time of the year, the fish are doing a certain thing and I know where the bigger ones set up for that topwater deal,” Rampey continued. “Everyone does it, but I know that the bigger ones get into certain places. They biggest factor for me in this one was my Lowrance graphs. I was able to pick out those very specific places that I wanted to fish.”

The top 10 boaters finished the tournament in:

1st: Jayme Rampey, Liberty, S.C., 10 bass, 31-6, $5,665

2nd: Derek Freeman, Anderson, S.C., 10 bass, 28-1, $2,233

3rd: Jason Burroughs, Hodges, S.C., 10 bass, 26-8, $1,838

4th: Eddie Whiten Jr., Easley, S.C., 10 bass, 26-7, $1,042

5th: Deron Johnson, Anderson, S.C., 10 bass, 24-3, $893

6th: Matt Redd, Belton, S.C., 10 bass, 23-6, $819

7th: Darren Ashley, Calhoun Falls, S.C., 10 bass, 23-4, $894

8th: Bryan New, Belmont, N.C., 10 bass, 21-14, $970

9th: Sean Skey, Sumter, S.C., 10 bass, 21-9, $1,105

10th: Heath Pack, Ellijay, Ga., 10 bass, 21-6, $521

Skey caught a 4-pound, 13-ounce bass – the heaviest of the event in the Boater Division – and earned the event’s Boater Big Bass award of $510.

Easley’s Chris Wilson won the Co-angler Division and $2,367 Sunday after catching a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 19 pounds, 15 ounces.

The top 10 co-anglers were:

1st: Chris Wilson, Easley, S.C., 10 bass, 19-15, $2,367

2nd: Michael Smith, Piedmont, S.C., 10 bass, 16-9, $1,133

3rd: Trevor Sharrett, Chesnee, S.C., nine bass, 15-13, $724

4th: Brandon Lawson, Union, S.C., seven bass, 13-13, $506

5th: Nathan McClure, Hiawassee, Ga., eight bass, 13-7, $433

6th: Johnny Hancox, West Union, S.C., nine bass, 13-2, $397

7th: Kevin Landreth, Seneca, S.C., 10 bass, 13-1, $511

8th: Jeff Rikard, Leesville, S.C., seven bass, 11-11, $325

9th: Darren Jeter, Marshall, N.C., eight bass, 11-8, $289

10th: Roger Coggins, Greenville, S.C., six bass, 11-3, $353

Marcus Brown of Elberton, Ga., caught the largest bass in the Co-angler Division, a fish weighing in at 3 pounds, 11 ounces. The catch earned him the event’s Co-angler Big Bass award of $247.

The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five winners in each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 10-12 BFL Regional Championship on Lake Seminole in Bainbridge, Georgia. Boaters will compete for a top award of a Ranger Z518L with a 200-horsepower outboard and $20,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new Ranger Z518L with a 200-horsepower outboard.

The 2019 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American.

The 2020 BFL All-American will be held April 30-May 2 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson and is hosted by Visit Anderson. Top performers in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the FLW Tour.

Easley man wins co-angler division