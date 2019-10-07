EASLEY — Mari Noorai, asked the District 1 chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to join together to provide a fun day for the veterans at the Richard M. Campbell Nursing Home in Anderson.

“The chapters have undertaken individual projects for the benefit of the veterans, but this is the first time all 11 chapters united in order to make a greater impact on the lives of the veterans and their families,” said Noorai. Noorai is a member of the Wizard of Tamassee Chapter (Seneca).

More than 40 DAR members, along with family members and several prospective members, prepared homemade desserts and served lemonade to the veterans and their families. The South Carolina Watermelon Association furnished watermelons that were served by the Watermelon Queen.

Blakely Johnson, the Watermelon Queen, walked down the hallways of the nursing home, greeting veterans and stopping for photos and a hug. Johnson is a senior at Clemson University where she is studying agricultural education. Johnson’s father was a Senior Master Sergeant in the Air Force and is now serving in the Air Force Reserve. “It is always a delight to be able to meet so many brave people who have fought for our freedom,” Johnson said.

Stacy Kubu was not far behind pulling a cart loaded with watermelons supplied by the South Carolina Watermelon Association. Kubu set up a table in the meeting area and started slicing and serving the watermelons. “Watermelons are 92% water and will keep you well-hydrated during these hot South Carolina summers,” she said. Watermelons contain vitamins A and C as well as lycopene, powerful antioxidents which help the body resist infections. “I think of watermelons as one huge multivitamin pill,” Kubu added.

Marilyn Knoblauch’s father had been a patient at the Richard M. Campbell Nursing Home for the last few months of his life. Knoblauch is Regent of the Nathanael Greene Chapter (Greenville). “I first learned of the Walk for Alzheimer’s event after the death of my father in 2005, and I have walked in it every year,” said Knoblauch. This year the walk will be held on Saturday, October. 5 at 8:00 a.m. at Flour Field in Greenville. Knoblauch’s father, Robert Deatrick, served with General George S. Patton during WWII. “My family has had somebody in every war all the way back to the Revolutionary War,” said Knoblauch.

When Noorai discovered that many of the veterans had no family members to visit them, she asked each chapter in District 1 to arrange a birthday celebration for any veteran who had a birthday that month.

Carolyn Nations, Regent of the Fort Prince George Chapter, volunteered to take the month of October. Nations comes from a long line of veterans. Her father served in WWII, her three brothers served in the Army and Air Force and her husband was a Drill Sergeant.

“I have a special place in my heart for veterans and when I learned that many of the veterans in the nursing home had no family to celebrate their birthday, it just broke my heart,” said Nations.

Cosette Harley, Regent of the Snow Campaign Chapter (Fountain Inn) attended with Cheyrel Gosnell, vice-regent and the chapter chaplain, Loretta Woods. “My favorite thing was seeing all the different chapters come together for a common goal,” Harley said. “We are planning a joint event with the Joyce Scott Chapter (Greer) to clean headstones in the Greer City Cemetery in October.” Cleaning headstones around Halloween could be distressing for some, but DAR members take it in stride. “It’s not the ghosts that scare us,” said Harley, “it’s the snakes.”

District 1 Director, Nancy Neas, toured the nursing home and was pleased to notice the colorful pillowcases on many of the beds that had been made by DAR members. “District 1 chapters also knit lap robes, supply the veterans with puzzle books and turtle food.” Neas said. “There is a pond on the property and the veterans enjoy feeding the turtles,” Neas added.

DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. District 1 consists of eleven chapters from Anderson, Greenville, Oconee and Pickens Counties with a total of 904 members

Teresa Efant, South Carolina Membership Chair, is proud of SC DAR’s growth. “We have 68 chapters in South Carolina with 4,821 members,” she said.

The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization with 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States.

DAR members volunteer millions of service hours annually in their local communities by supporting active duty military personnel and assisting veteran patients. DAR has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships and financial aid each year to students, and support schools for underserved children with annual donations exceeding one million dollars.

The South Carolina Watermelon Association’s goal is to increase consumer demand for watermelon through promotion while focusing on research and legislation affecting growers and related businesses in the watermelon industry.

Fort Prince George DAR Chapter at Richard M. Campbell Nursing Home with the Watermelon Queen, making “Ws” with their hands https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_FPG-at-VA-Nursing-home-2019.jpg Fort Prince George DAR Chapter at Richard M. Campbell Nursing Home with the Watermelon Queen, making “Ws” with their hands Courtesy photo District 1 DAR Members at the Richard M. Campbell Nursing Home with the Watermelon Queen https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Dist-I-daughters-at-VA-Nursng-home-2019.jpg District 1 DAR Members at the Richard M. Campbell Nursing Home with the Watermelon Queen Courtesy photo

By Lynda Abegg For The Sentinel-Progress