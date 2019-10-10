Man arrested for stabbing brother

Wesley Edwin Smith Wesley Edwin Smith

LIBERTY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has a Liberty man in custody after he allegedly stabbed his estranged brother.

According to PCSO Chief Deputy Chad Brooks, deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1600 block of Ruhamah Road, in Liberty, just after 6 p.m. on Monday evening.

Upon their arrival, Brooks said they were advised an altercation between brothers turned violent when one brother allegedly stabbed the other with a knife.

“The victim advised Detectives that he had not seen his brother in over three years until this incident,” Brooks said.

Reports state both subjects are adult-age males.

The alleged victim was transported to an area hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Officials stated the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Wesley Edwin Smith, was arrested on scene and transported to the Pickens County Detention Center where he remains pending arrest warrants.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

