EASLEY — Two Pickens County Sheriff deputies have been placed on leave following an officer-related shooting on Nursery Road in Easley.

According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) were involved in a shooting incident that resulted in the death of 61-year-old Rickey Leonard Harris on Oct. 19.

According to incident reports, at approximately 2:48 p.m., deputies arrived at Harris’ home on the 200 block of Nursery Road in response to a domestic disturbance.

Officials said Harris exited his residence onto the front porch with a weapon that he pointed at deputies. One shot was fired by a deputy on scene that struck Harris in the chest.

He died at the scene, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office which performed an autopsy on Monday.

Per PCSO policy, officials said the two deputies on scene at the time of the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the internal review into the incident involving their use of force.

No one else was injured during the incident, reports stated.

PCSO Chief Deputy Chad Brooks said Sheriff Rick Clark requested assistance from SLED to conduct the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting. The Office of Professional Standards, which is the internal affairs unit of the sheriff’s office, was directed by Sheriff Clark to investigate the incident independent of the criminal investigation that is being conducted by SLED.

According to records, the Sheriff’s Office had one other call for service at the Harris residence in March of 2016 that was related to a simple assault involving a dispute over a canine.

Both parties to the incident at that time declined to cooperate with law enforcement and the case was closed, the report states.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com