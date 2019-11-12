PICKENS COUNTY — The 2019 municipal elections saw some some big changes headed to the Upstate. Specifically, to Easley and Pickens.

Easley residents shrugged at Mayor Larry Bagwell’s endorsement of long-time councilman Chris Mann — and gave the job to the fire chief instead. Not to be outdone, Pickens said “yes” to Sunday alcohol sales and voted in the city’s first African-American mayor.

Bam.

But before we get all crazy here, let’s go back to the numbers …

We’ll start over in Central. Four people were running for three seats on Central’s Town Council: Joe Moss, Lynne O’Dell Chapman, Harrison Holliday Jr., and Cathy Evatt Putnam.

Moss, Chapman and Holliday came out on top with 80, 75, and 71 votes respectively. Puttman garnered 22 votes.

In Norris, Brian Norris, Kendall Shirley, Roy Bryant and Billy Beacham were all vying for the town’s two open Town Council seats.

This was a close race — a legit case of “every vote matters.” In the end, only four votes separated the candidates: Norris came out with 22, Shirley landed 20. The two left on the outside were Bryant with 19 and Beacham with 18 votes.

Back to Pickens …

Four candidates tossed their hats in for the three seats on the Pickens City Council: Lois Porter, Jimmy Davis, Isaiah Scipio and Edgar Leese. Porter landed 379 votes, Davis 362 and Scipio 342. Leese, who garnered 144 votes, will have to try again next election.

For mayor, Fletcher Perry basically ran away with it. Can we call it a landslide?

Perry landed 83 percent (392) of the vote over opponent Jeff Derrick (81).

No run-off here.

And as far as Sunday alcohol sales, Pickens decided that would be OK as well, although it was closer than expected. In the end the referendum passes 267 (55 percent) to 222 (45 percent) with 489 votes cast.

Over in Easley, there’s run-offs in the future — but not for mayor.

Former Fire Chief Butch Womack landed the job with 2,298 votes to Mann’s 1,040 and David Koster’s 83.

The results came on the heels of a controversial decision by city officials to suspend Womack without pay from his position as EFD Fire Chief when he filed to run for mayor.

At the time, the city’s position was it would be a conflict of interest and cited policy, but the move may well have bolstered Womack’s campaign as the candidate quickly became a talking point around town.

There also won’t be a run-off for Easley Utilities Commissioner. Eric Goodwin bested David Jones at the polls 55 to 45 percent.

For Easley City Council Ward 3, Rick Tate, Patricia Webb, Seth Hunter and Ben Massingill all filed for the seat. While Tate came out on top with 179 votes, a run-off is in the future with Webb, who garnered 135. Hunter and Massingill tallied 129 and 113 votes respectively.

It’s the same with Ward 5. Nancy Breazeale and Bob Fedder with face off again after clearing Ashley Corso, Elise Fergusson and Jerell Williams from the ballot.

Breazeale had 154 votes to Fedder’s 118.

The runoff election will be held Nov. 19.

Welcome Mayors Perry and Womack

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com