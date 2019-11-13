PICKENS — If you thought you had to head up into North Carolina or out West for some decent rock climbing, you need to take a closer look in your own back yard.

Tom Caldwell and Mike Reardon of the Carolina Climbers Coalition (CCC) know different — and they’re working to improve trail access to climbs all over the Upstate. They’re also taking part in the second annual S.C. Climbers Festival, taking place this weekend, right here in Pickens County.

On Monday, Reardon and Caldwell, along with Wes Cooler of Naturaland Trust, met up with The Sentinel-Progress out at “Big Rock” — a little known trail and climbing destination a mere seven miles from historic downtown Pickens.

Big Rock, part of a larger tract of land owned by Naturaland Trust, has been open for about three years, but is still very much a work in progress, Caldwell said.

Trails are being cut, locust wood logs are being laid for steps and plans are being made to expand access to the 1,660 acres that lies adjacent to Natureland Conservatory’s 560 acres next door.

“We have a solid base of volunteers,” said Caldwell. “I’d say 54 or so came out to help cut trails.”

And according to Caldwell, “cutting trails” is easier said than done.

“There’s a lot that goes into it, you need to account for erosion, water shed, the terrain itself and getting it to flow with the natural topography,” he said before chuckling, “And no one wants a trail that’s all up-and-down for no reason.”

A 10 minute hike from the gravel parking lot winds its way up to the various rock features visitors can climb.

“This area is unique because you have so many different climbs,” said Reardon. “You’ve got a 160’ cliff face, but there’s also areas where it’s 40-80’. It’s amazingly diverse. There’s big monolithic slabs, boulder faces, fractured slabs — you name it.”

Reardon estimated there was around 60 climb routes with 300 boulder problems in the area around Big Rock alone.

“There really is something for every skill set, you don’t have to be incredibly athletic to climb,” he said.

Caldwell agreed saying with most climbs, it’s all about the legs.

“I think needing really good upper body strength to climb is one of the most common misconceptions out there,” he said. “But in most cases, your arms are for balance and you’re pushing yourself up on the rock on footholds — with your legs. It really wouldn’t be practical if you’re hoisting yourself up and over everything with your arms — we’re not designed to move that way.”

Wes Cooler, Trustee for Naturaland Trust, said working with the CCC has been beneficial for both organizations.

“It’s been a good team, Mike and Tom have done a good job out here,” he said before adding he was looking forward to seeing the area become more popular with climbers.

When asked how he maintained the balance between having a popular climbing area and yet not letting it become overrun with careless visitors, Cooler said he wasn’t too concerned.

“Most people you meet out camping or hiking or climbing — they’re good people,” he said. “I mean, no one wants to hike all the way up here to trash the place.”

The CCC’s S.C. Climbers’ Festival, at 1233 Cleo Chapman Highway in Sunset, runs Nov. 15-17 and features clinics, food, beer, slide shows, raffles, trail cutting and — of course — climbing.

For more information, or to register, visit www.carolinaclimbers.org and check out the “events” menu. Check out Big Rock at 255 Big Rock Lake Road in Pickens.

Wes Cooler, Tom Caldwell and Mike Reardon on one of the new trails. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_cca1.jpg Wes Cooler, Tom Caldwell and Mike Reardon on one of the new trails. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress A tight squeeze for Reardon. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_cca2.jpg A tight squeeze for Reardon. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Reardon climbs a cliff face known as Lower Shaman. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_cca3.jpg Reardon climbs a cliff face known as Lower Shaman. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Big Rock sits about 7 miles from downtown Pickens, just up the road from Hagood Mill. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_cca6.jpg Big Rock sits about 7 miles from downtown Pickens, just up the road from Hagood Mill. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress A view from the top. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_cca7.jpg A view from the top. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Reardon on Lower Shaman. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_cca9.jpg Reardon on Lower Shaman. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress The S.C. Climber’s Festival is Nov. 15-17. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_cca10.jpg The S.C. Climber’s Festival is Nov. 15-17. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Check out Big Rock at 255 Big Rock Lake Road in Pickens. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_cca11.jpg Check out Big Rock at 255 Big Rock Lake Road in Pickens. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Tom Caldwell climbing in Pickens. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_cca12.jpg Tom Caldwell climbing in Pickens. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Tom Caldwell shows some of his climbing gear. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_cca13.jpg Tom Caldwell shows some of his climbing gear. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Wes Cooler, left, with Tom Caldwell, center, and Mike Reardon, right, check out a map of the area. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_cca14.jpg Wes Cooler, left, with Tom Caldwell, center, and Mike Reardon, right, check out a map of the area. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress

Carolina Climbers’ festival Nov. 15-17

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com