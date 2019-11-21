EASLEY — An 11-year-old girl was killed on Saturday when she was accidentally shot by her father, who was unloading his gun after target shooting, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said Kylee Dawn Woods, of Turning Leaf Lane in Easley, was pronounced dead at Cannon Memorial hospital from a gunshot wound.

According to the incident report, the shooting occurred at the victim’s grandparent’s home on Shady Grove Road in Pickens.

“During the investigation, detectives determined that several family members were ‘target practicing’ at the residence with multiple different weapons. As a family member was attempting to unload a .40 caliber handgun, it was accidentally discharged striking the victim who was standing nearby,” said Chief Deputy Chad Brooks.

Reports stated the victim’s father told police he did not pull the trigger and was unsure why the firearm discharged. He further stated he had only fired the weapon a few times, but that it had never malfunctioned in the past.

Woods was shot in the lower abdomen, the report said.

“All information obtained in the investigation thus far does not indicate any obvious signs of foul play. It appears that this is just a very tragic accident,” Brooks said.

Pickens County School district officials confirmed Woods was a sixth grade student at Dacusville Middle School.

“Kylee was a sweet young lady and will be missed by her friends and her teachers,” the school’s principal said in a letter sent out to parents on Sunday. “Kylee always had a smile on her face and was willing to help those around her. Her kindness will never be forgotten as we remember her and her time with us at Dacusville.”

Councilors would be made available to grieving students, school officials said.

Kylee was a member of her school’s band and loved music, dancing and animals, especially horses, according to her obituary. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing with her family, it read.

“The prayers of the entire sheriff’s office are with this family and I hope that people will respect their need for privacy as they deal with this tragedy,” Sheriff Clark said.

Kylee Dawn Woods

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com