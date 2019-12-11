EASLEY — After 40-plus years of service, Easley Mayor Larry Bagwell was awarded The Order of the Palmetto on Monday, presented by Rep. Neal Collins on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster.

“On behalf of Governor Henry McMaster, the state delegation, and the people of South Carolina, it was an honor presenting Mayor Bagwell with the highest civilian award a citizen can receive for his lifetime of service, 40 years of which were elected service,” stated Collins.

According to state history, Governor John West created the Order of the Palmetto in 1971 to recognize lifetime achievement and service. It was modeled on similar honors bestowed in other states, such as the Kentucky Colonel and North Carolina’s Order of the Longleaf Pine.

Over the years, the governors have awarded the honor to South Carolina leaders with a connection to the serving gubernatorial administration.

In 2003, Governor Mark Sanford created a panel to establish firm criteria for award eligibility with the goal being to change the perception that the order was a “political send-off.”

Currently, all nominations are required to be made in writing and include persons who make a contribution that has statewide significance. No sitting legislator up for election is eligible for the award.

Among the awardees of the Order of the Palmetto were the rock band Hootie and the Blowfish, whom Governor Jim Hodges recognized in 1999 for their charity efforts. Trial lawyer Druanne White was honored with the award in 2006. Governors Henry McMaster and Nikki Haley also received the award prior to their assuming office.

The presentation came during the night of the City of Easley’s City Council last regular meeting of the year, which marked also marked the last meeting for long-time councilmen Thomas Wright and Chris Mann.

Easley Mayor Larry Bagwell, second left, was awarded The Order of the Palmetto on Monday. Award was presented by Rep. Neal Collins, second right. Also pictured are Sen. Rex Rice, left, and Rep. Gary Clary, right. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_bagwell.jpg Easley Mayor Larry Bagwell, second left, was awarded The Order of the Palmetto on Monday. Award was presented by Rep. Neal Collins, second right. Also pictured are Sen. Rex Rice, left, and Rep. Gary Clary, right. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com