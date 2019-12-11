LIBERTY — After a 15 year absence, a bit of Christmas cheer has returned to downtown Liberty — the famous T.E. James and Sons’ elves, owned by the Bennett family.

The elves originally came into the family when Lucille and John Bennett Hunter Sr., bought the furniture store, said Kathy Smith, John and Lucille’s daughter.

“The elves were always a part of the front window display come holiday time,” she said. “It was a part of Liberty, those elves. People would come from all over to see them.”

Smith said when her Dad retired and the store closed, the elves went to her and her siblings, brother John Bennett Hunter Jr., Leesa Hunter Brothers, and Tracie Hunter Hamilton.

“We all had the elves, and they just kind of stayed in storage for the past 15 years or so,” said Smith. “But then Dad died in May, and we started thinking about maybe bringing them back out.”

Problem was … they didn’t have a store front window anymore.

“I just happened to mention it when I was shopping at The Framery and asked if they maybe wanted to display them there,” she said. “They agreed — and we can’t thank them enough.”

The set of five elves are believed to have been built sometime in the mid to late 1950s. They stand about two feet tall and perform a variety of tasks essential to Santa’s workshop: painting, sanding, using a hammer, etc.

“The one that sands doesn’t move anymore, I’d love to find someone who knows how to work on old vintage motors,” Smith said.

Other than a fresh set of clothes (designed in a vintage style) the elves are original, bringing back an old-timey Christmas charm to Liberty.

“I just love them,” said Mary Gunderwald of Pickens. “I grew up in Liberty and I remember Mother taking us to go see the elves. I took my grand kids to Liberty’s tree lighting this year and we were walking back to our car and I saw them in the window. I just stopped in my tracks — it was a flood of childhood memories.”

Smith said kids today may not be as impressed at the little mechanical elves as her generation was, but that it was to be expected with the changing times.

“They’re not high-tech,” she laughed. “But they are what they are, and they meant a lot to a lot of people. We just wanted to bring a little bit of that Christmas cheer back.”

No word yet if the elves will be making regular appearances in the years to come at The Framery, but for now at least, you can check them out through December in the window at 37 S. Commerce Street.

They’re sure to put a smile on your face, and a “Merry Christmas” in your heart.

Lucille and John Hunter’s elves return to Liberty

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com