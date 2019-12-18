EASLEY — In 2017, a group known as Operation Dragonfly felt they were finally closing in on securing a helicopter to be the centerpiece of a memorial park honoring Capt. Kimberly Hampton.

The project was the brain child of Jim Garrison, who has been spearheading the effort since 2014 along with support from various community members, local businesses, organizations and legislators.

“I just had this vision of what it should look like,” said Garrison in a 2017 interview with The Easley Progress. “This is something that’s always been in my heart and on my mind.”

At the time, Garrison said the group was closer than ever to reaching it’s goal.

“The support we’ve received from the community has been amazing,” he said. “People have really gotten on board with the idea of continuing to honor Kimberly’s legacy.”

Letters of support poured in from just about everyone: the school board, city councils, the local delegation, state representative’s and senator’s offices — just to name a few — and it looked like Operation Dragonfly was a “go.”

And now, after years of dedication, the dragonfly has come home.

Getting started

Step one, Garrison said, was asking Dale and Ann Hampton, Kimberly’s parents, if they were OK with the idea.

“They were thrilled,” said Garrison in that 2017 interview. “I wouldn’t have done anything if they were not 100 percent on board.”

Step two? Well, finding a helicopter.

Garrison wanted a helicopter similar to the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior Capt. Hampton was piloting when she was shot down near Fallujah on Jan. 2, 2004, becoming the first female military pilot in United States history to be shot down and killed as a result of hostile fire, as well as the first female combat casualty in Iraq from South Carolina.

It was easier said than done and, oddly enough, wasn’t the first time someone tried to find one …

According to Garrison, George Newton, father of Don Newton who owns the Ace Hardware in Easley, almost had a helicopter once before.

“I don’t know what exactly happened, but something fell through with the County Council at the time,” he said. “But he (Don) said it came really close. He said (his dad) had a letter from Sen. Lindsay Graham saying the helicopter was on its way. Either way, it never worked out.”

Garrison said at the time he wasn’t aware if the issue ever officially came before the (previous) council but he suspected the reasons for rejecting the idea had to do with insurance and maintenance.

“Happily, the current council is all in,” he said. “Chris (Bowers) was hooked on the idea immediately and I think everyone’s really excited. But, after what happened the first time, it did make it a little awkward when I basically asked Sen. Graham if he could find us another helicopter … But he immediately agreed.”

Taking flight

Fast forward to 2019, a chopper was found.

The helicopter was located a year ago with the assistance of the second cousin of Capt. Kimberly Hampton, Lucia Cape. Paul Howell from Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Greenville office also assisted with the process of securing the military asset from the government.

On July 15, 2019, Operation Dragonfly representatives along with Howell visited the US Army Aviation Museum at Fort Rucker, Alabama and laid eyes on the helicopter that was awarded through TACOM (Army’s Donations Program) to Pickens County for the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Park.

Only catch? It needed a paint job — an expense Operation Dragonfly hadn’t accounted for.

But once again, help showed up in the strangest of places. In this case? A chicken sandwich.

Chad Sexton, owner and operator of Chic-fil-A in Easley, posted a letter on Social Media in which he invited the Easley community to come on out and support Operation Dragonfly.

They came out in droves.

Coming home

On Thursday, the helicopter — freshly painted at Lockeed Martin — began it’s trek on a flat-bed trailer to it’s destination at the Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley.

Flag-waiving spectators lined the roadways as the chopper made it’s way down SC 123 and Hwy. 93 before a crane lifted the bird to its final position atop stone columns.

“It’s hard to believe it is all coming together! Operation Dragonfly has truly been a community project to honor a local hero and ensure the namesake is understood for generations to come,” wrote Pickens County Councilman Chris Bowers on his Facebook page. “It amazes me the number of people that have had a part in making this a reality. At the end of the day our community will be able to say collectively, WE did this! The finish line is in sight.”

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_dragonfly.jpg Courtesy photo https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_dragonfly1.jpg Courtesy photo https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_dragonfly2.jpg Courtesy photo https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_dragonfly3.jpg Courtesy photo https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_dragonfly5.jpg Courtesy photo https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_dragonfly6.jpg Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_dragonfly7.jpg Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_dragonfly8.jpg Courtesy photo

Helicopter honoring Capt. Kimberly Hampton arrives at Easley library

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com