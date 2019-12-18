CENTRAL — An 18-year-old Daniel High School student was arrested after it was revealed he had a loaded gun under the driver’s seat of his car, on school property.

Billy Tikeith Remont Bruce turned himself into the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and was subsequently arrested late Thursday afternoon, according to PCSO Chief Deputy Chad Brooks.

He was been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Pistol and Possession of a Pistol on School Property.

Brooks said the incident was investigated by school administration and the school resource officer. There was no disruption to school activities and no indication that the weapon was ever brought inside the facility, he said.

“During a search of the student’s vehicle, a loaded 9 mm pistol was located under the driver’s seat,” said Brooks. “After interviewing the student, detectives said there was no information that the student ever intended to use the weapon for anything other than self defense.”

No other students were involved in the incident, officials said.

“The safety of all our students and staff is paramount,” said Sheriff Rick Clark. “This incident is a testament to how the cooperation of school administration and the resource officer took care of the situation before it escalated into something more.”

As of the writing of this article, Bruce remained in custody at the Pickens County Detention Center.

A bond hearing is pending.

Billy Bruce https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Billy-Bruce.jpg Billy Bruce Courtesy photo https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Daniel_logo.jpg Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com