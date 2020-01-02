PICKENS COUNTY — The new law of the land is you have to be 21-years-old to buy tobacco products, but some local retailers are unclear on when the law actually goes into effect.

(Hint, it already has.)

“I know he (President Trump) signed it, but I don’t think it starts until, like, June or something,” said one employee of a gas station in Easley. The employee asked that neither him, nor his store was mentioned by name after this reporter told him the law went into effect immediately.

“We haven’t gotten any signage or letters or anything from the FDA,” he said, visibly confused. “I mean, can we be fined for this now?”

According to the FDA, yes.

The three-sentence statement from the Food and Drug Administration confirmed the restrictions signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 20 went into effect nationwide that day — and not later in 2020 as originally expected.

“On December 20, 2019, the President signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raise the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years,” the FDA said in a release. “It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available.”

The law actually gave the federal government 180 days to write new regulations barring the sale of tobacco to those under 21, plus another 90 days for those regulations to go into effect. It was reported the FDA told The Associated Press on Friday that “because the change simply increased the age limit in existing law, it was able to go into effect immediately.”

The sudden enforcement of the restrictions caught local tobacco and vaping shops, as well as the National Association of Convenience Stores, by surprise but many are asking the same question: Why weren’t those ages 18-20 grandfathered into still being allowed to make tobacco purchases?

The FDA confirmed on Saturday that there is no “grandfathering clause” in the bill approved by Congress. If you were 20-years-old and could legally buy cigarettes on Dec. 19 — on Dec. 20, you couldn’t.

“I just think it’s wrong,” said Amy Blythewood, who said she smokes e-cigarettes, commonly known as “vaping.” “I’m 21, so it doesn’t affect me, but I think if you’re old enough to get married, or join the military, or vote in an election — you should be old enough to buy a pack of smokes if you want.”

Blythewood said she was aware of the health risks associated with tobacco usage but that she felt it was a personal choice.

“It just seems so hypocritical,” she continued. “Everyone says they want smaller government, but it seems the government wants to regulate everything. It’s my choice.”

Blythewood added she felt everything should be the same: Either 18 or 21.

“It’s like they arbitrarily chose a number,” she said. “I mean, how are you a legal adult at 18 but can’t buy beer or cigarettes? It doesn’t make any sense to me. If you want to make it 21, fine. But then make everything 21.”

The American Lung Association (ALA) disagrees.

In March 2015, a report from the National Academy of Medicine revealed that ALA’s “Tobacco 21” campaign could prevent 223,000 deaths among people born between 2000 and 2019, including reducing lung cancer deaths by 50,000.

Momentum increased as cities and states across the nation began to increase their legal sales age for tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. Nineteen states and DC had already passed Tobacco 21 laws prior to the President signing it into law nationally.

The ALA states the age raise to 21 is important as virtually all (94 percent) of adult smokers had their first cigarette before turning 21, and most (81 percent) before age 18.

“Smokers aged 18 and 19 years old are often a supplier for younger kids who rely on friends, classmates and peers to buy tobacco products,” an ALA spokesperson said. “Since students do not typically reach 21-years-old while still in high school, increasing the age of sale would greatly reduce the number of high school students who could purchase tobacco products.”

The association also asserted increasing the sales-age for tobacco products to 21 would help to counter the tobacco industry’s efforts to target young people at a critical time when many move from experimenting with tobacco to regular smoking.

“A national sales age of 21 for alcohol sales resulted in reduced alcohol consumption among youth, decreased alcohol dependence and has led to a dramatic reduction in drunk driving fatalities,” they said. “It’s predicted that raising the national sales age for tobacco products will have similar effects.”

Like it or not, as of Dec. 20, it is the law.

Nineteen states and DC had already passed Tobacco 21 laws prior to the President signing it into law nationally. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_vape.jpg Nineteen states and DC had already passed Tobacco 21 laws prior to the President signing it into law nationally. Courtesy photo The ALA says the age raise to 21 is important as virtually all adult smokers had their first cigarette before turning 21. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_smoking.jpeg The ALA says the age raise to 21 is important as virtually all adult smokers had their first cigarette before turning 21. Courtesy photo

When does the age increase take effect? It already has.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com