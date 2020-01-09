PICKENS COUNTY — Once a main topic of conversation throughout the area, it’s been a while since anyone has talked about coal ash. The protest signs have disappeared from people’s yards and the public input and speeches on the subject has been missing from council meetings.

In short, Pickens County residents seem to have (for the most part) moved on, perhaps assuming it was a dead issue. Resolved.

Well, it’s not — but things are looking up.

In a win for Pickens County, the South Carolina Court of Appeals reversed a lower court decision dismissing the County’s challenge to the landfill proposed by MRR Pickens, LLC.

The road so far …

According to court documents, it all came down to a permit modification.

The permit, which was approved by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), would allow MRR’s proposed landfill near Liberty to accommodate coal ash.

Coal ash contains toxic chemicals, such as mercury, lead and arsenic. It is a known carcinogen and is highly soluble in water, which causes leaching and water contamination issues. In addition to water contamination, disposal of coal ash can also lead to tiny coal ash particles blowing up into the atmosphere and then being inhaled by nearby populations.

Records state that initially, MRR proposed a basic “Class 2” landfill that would accept the types of waste associated with landscaping and construction. This landfill design underwent an extensive public notice and publication process, and in 2008, the Class 2 permit was granted with Pickens County’s cooperation and consent.

The controversy arose when that permit was modified, without any notice to Pickens County or residents neighboring the landfill, to a design suited for disposal of much more noxious waste.

Notice and timeliness were at the center of the appeal, with Pickens County arguing that MRR had met surreptitiously with DHEC in order manipulate the permitting process and hide the controversial disposal of coal ash.

A “minor” modification

Dan Moore of MRR appeared before the Pickens County Planning Commission on Jan. 12, 2015, for the purpose of securing a land use approval, and stated there were “no changes” from the class 2 landfill design approved back in 2008.

“He made no mention of MRR’s ongoing meetings with DHEC, certain engineering reports related to the permit modification MRR was discussing in the meetings with DHEC, or coal ash,” the court opinion reads. “When questioned about a landfill liner, Moore represented no liner would be required.”

But three months later, on March 30, 2015, MRR applied to DHEC for a “minor modification” of the 2008 permit, requesting an option to install a liner and associated leachate collection system.

After determining MRR’s application to modify the 2008 permit met the regulatory definition of a “minor” permit modification, DHEC issued the permit modification on Aug. 10, 2015.

DHEC’s landfill regulations require public review and comments for “major” modifications — but not minor ones.

Because Pickens County and the neighboring property owners were not notified of the permit modification, the legal challenge to that modification was not filed within the customary time limitation provided by statute. MRR and DHEC sought dismissal of the case on this basis, and an Administrative Law Court judge ruled in favor of MRR, saying the County failed to meet deadlines to appeal DHEC’s decision and dismissing the case.

In the appeal, the county argued the modification wasn’t minor at all — adding a liner to a Class 2 landfill was unheard of, as it essentially turned the landfill into a Class 3 in everything but name. Also, Class 3 landfills were prohibited in Pickens County.

(It’s worth noting no Class 2 landfill in the state of S.C. has a liner.)

The court agreed.

Judgment day

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeals reversed that decision and sent the case back to the Administrative Law Court. The Court’s reversal rests on its conclusion that DHEC misclassified the permit modification in a manner that denied Pickens County and the neighbors of the notice they were due.

In short, the County and the neighbors could not be held to a timeliness standard when they were never properly notified of the permit.

“This is a critically important win for public participation in environmental permitting,” said SCELP Upstate Coordinator Michael Corley. “Our state agencies should be as transparent and inclusive as possible when granting permits that affect our health, environment, and community. It’s unconscionable that a permit like this could be granted without even basic notification to next door neighbors — and the Court’s opinion recognizes that.”

Pickens County Acting Administrator Ken Roper said while MRR can appeal to the state Supreme Court, the opinion on Wednesday was “pretty strong.”

“(This opinion is) A great victory for Pickens County and its citizens,” said Roper. “The Court of Appeals agreed with what we have said all along — that MRR’s modification of the landfill permit, done in secrecy and with no notice to Pickens County or the adjacent landowners, was inappropriate and in violation of the law.”

Pickens County Council Chairman Roy Costner agreed, stating he was “very heartened” by the court’s decision.

“I am committed to stopping coal ash in our community,” said Costner. “And we as a council will continue the fight for our community’s well being.”

