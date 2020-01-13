PICKENS COUNTY — The case against Michael Seabrooke, the man accused of detonating pipe bombs at the Pickens County Courthouse, hit a snag with federal prosecutors after he has been deemed “unfit to stand trial,” according to federal court records.

The records, filed Dec. 30, 2019, state Seabrooke had been admitted to the Metropolitan Detention Center at Los Angeles, Calif., for psychiatric evaluation.

“Following the examination, the defendant was found to be suffering from a mental disorder that currently impairs ‘his ability to aid and assist counsel’ in his defense,” court records read. “Based on the foregoing, this Court finds by a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant is presently mentally incompetent to the extent that proceedings cannot go forward.”

The court, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. 4241(d), ordered the defendant be committed to a Federal medical center for a “reasonable period of time, not to exceed four months, as it necessary to determine whether there is a substantial probability that in the foreseeable future he will attain the capacity to permit the proceedings to go forward.”

In the documents, it said the examining physicians believe that with an additional period of hospitalization and treatment, the defendant’s competency to stand trial may be restored.

Federal Magistrate Judge Jacquelyn D. Austin signed off on the order on Dec. 30.

Seabrooke had previously appeared in federal court for an initial hearing charged with possession of destructive devices not registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Court records stated when Seabrooke was questioned by the FBI and ATF, he confessed to placing the bombs at the courthouse and also to throwing several “destructive devices” on the roof of the Pickens County DSS building.

Law enforcement officials at the time said the two pipe bombs that detonated at the Pickens County courthouse were attached to a propane cylinder using a belt but that even though the valve on the propane tank was open, they did not ignite.

According to online records, Seabrooke has an extensive criminal history as well as a long list of grievances against law enforcement.

A SLED check revealed he had been arrested in several South Carolina counties and cities dating back to 2002.

Over the years his charges include criminal sexual conduct, criminal domestic violence, receiving stolen goods, marijuana possession, driving under suspension, burglary and assault and battery.

He was convicted of stalking a couple in Pickens County in early 2019 and has been previously arrested in Barnwell, Anderson, Charleston and Fairfield Counties.

Michael Seabrooke https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Michael-Seabrooke.jpg Michael Seabrooke Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com