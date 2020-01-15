EASLEY — Nearly half of the City of Easley’s government changed over as Councilwomen Pat Webb and Nancy Breazeale along with new Mayor Butch Womack were sworn into office on Monday night in the W.M. Scott Auditorium at Getty’s Middle School.

Returning Councilman Brian Garrison, who was unable to make the meeting, will be sworn in at a later date, according to the city.

Garrison ran unopposed in the election for Ward 1, while Breazeale and Webb each faced off a host of challengers for their seats in Wards 5 and 3, respectively. Womack defeated former City Councilman Chris Mann for the top job.

On Tuesday, the new mayor said he was settling in and looking forward to making some positive changes.

“Yesterday, the phone didn’t stop ringing,” Womack said. “You really do just have to jump right in. I laughed and thought to myself: ‘I’m not even sworn in yet!’ There’s going to be a learning curve, but I’m up for it. I’m really excited to get started.”

Womack, who officially retired as the city’s Fire Chief on Dec. 31 said one of the main things he wanted to do was to start cross-training city officials and employees to make the city run as efficiently as possible. He said other changes would be rolled out in the coming months.

Webb, Breazeale, Garrison and Womack will join City Council members Kent Dykes, Jim Robinson and Terry Moore for their 4-year terms.

Dykes, Robinson and Moore will be up for election in 2022.

Butch Womack is sworn in as the new Mayor of Easley. Councilwoman Nancy Breazeale takes her oath of office. Councilwoman Pat Webb is sworn in. Mayor Womack, second right, and family.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com