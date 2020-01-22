UPSTATE — During the final Ten at the Top (TATT) board of directors meeting of 2019, the board unanimously selected Terence Roberts to serve as the Chair of the Ten at the Top board of directors for 2020–2021.

Roberts is a founding board member of TATT, is the Mayor of the City of Anderson, and also owns a State Farm Agency in the Upstate. Roberts replaces Sue Schneider, CEO of Spartanburg Water, who will move into the role of Immediate Past Chair.

David Feild, Market President for Colliers International, was selected to serve as Vice Chair. Feild has been on the board since 2016. Todd Horne, Vice President of Business Development for Clayton Construction Company, has been on the TATT board since 2014 and will serve as Secretary/Treasurer.

D.J. Doherty, who joined the board in 2017, will serve as Chair of the Development Committee. Doherty is a partner in Mavin Construction.

Roberts https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Terence-Roberts.jpg Roberts Courtesy photo