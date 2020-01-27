UPSTATE — Job seekers who are 50 and older — and want to update their skills — may be eligible to receive free job training through the AARP Back to Work 50+ grant at Tri-County Technical College.

The Back to Work 50+ program is designed to help unemployed men and women over the age of 50 update their job-search skills, and in some cases, get short-term job training. At Tri-County Technical College, eligible participants may receive tuition assistance to enroll in training programs that would prepare them to work in administrative offices/medical offices, logistics, manufacturing, computer service, and more.

The next 7 Smart Strategies for Job Search Workshop will be held Thursday, January 23, from 2 – 4:30 p.m. at the Tri-County Technical College Pendleton Campus. For more information or to register for the workshop, call the AARP Foundation at 1-855-850-2525.

“These sessions are designed to provide information about many resources offered at the College, in partnership with AAPR Foundation has available to those over 50 years of age,” said Sandra Strickland, Tri-County Technical College’s program manager. “These sessions also help participants to develop computer skills training, assist them with resume writing, cover letters, interviewing techniques, and will help them to use technology to advance their job search.”

“Thanks to AARP Foundation and Tri-County Technical College, many can have an opportunity to brush up on their job-search skills or even get help to train for a new line of work,” said Joyce Peebles, Back to Work 50+ program career coach. “We encourage those over the age of 50 to come to these sessions and take advantage of these opportunities.”