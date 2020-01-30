PICKENS COUNTY — The U.S. Marshals Service have arrested in South Carolina a fugitive wanted for a 2012 homicide in Michigan.

Lauren Ratliff was charged by the Wayne County, Mich., Prosecutor’s Office on Jan. 22 with firstdegree murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.

On Sept. 19, 2012, the Detroit Police Department found Tamika Brooks deceased inside of a burning car located at Oakfield Avenue and McNichols Road. DPD’s investigation revealed that Brooks and Julian Bogan had been shot prior to the vehicle being burned. Bogan survived his injuries from the incident.

The USMS Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team developed information that placed Ratliff in South Carolina and requested assistance from the USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Greenville Division, which began a fugitive investigation into Ratliff’s location. Information developed during the course of their investigation led the CRFTF to Anderson, where they arrested Ratliff at approximately 4.15 p.m., Jan. 24.

U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina Thomas Griffin explained the agency’s dedication to fulfilling the ongoing mission of the CRFTF.

“Fugitives fleeing from justice from other parts of the country should not mistake South Carolina’s hospitality as an invitation to visit the state,” said Griffin. “We will always utilize every available resource to locate and apprehend wanted subjects so they can face justice in the appropriate jurisdiction.”

The CRFTF is composed of state and local law enforcement officers from South Carolina and North Carolina, who work directly in conjunction with Deputy U.S. Marshals in order to apprehend state and local violent offenders and sexual predators.

The Greenville Division of the CRFTF consists of law enforcement officers from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.

