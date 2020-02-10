Pickens County Council Chair Roy Costner declares a State of Emergency. Pickens County Council Chair Roy Costner declares a State of Emergency. Turn around, don’t drown. Turn around, don’t drown. Property damage county wide is expected to reach hundreds of thousands of dollars. Property damage county wide is expected to reach hundreds of thousands of dollars. Rushing creeks crested over many bridges in the area. Rushing creeks crested over many bridges in the area.

PICKENS COUNTY — Heavy rainfall resulted in widespread flooding throughout much of Pickens County on Thursday, complete with road closures, washed out bridges, swift-water rescues and likely hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damages.

In response, Pickens County Council Chairman Roy Costner declared a state of emergency on Feb. 6 at approximately 3 p.m. at the recommendation of Emergency Management Director Denise Kwiatek, and in accordance with Ordinance No. 526.

“More than 60 roads were closed due to flooding on Thursday. Emergency crews responded to several weather-related incidents, including stranded drivers and flooded residences and businesses,” county officials said. “A vast number of resources will be needed to assist with damage assessment and repairs, among other things.”

Officials said declaring a state of emergency allows the county to more easily take advantage of statewide resources rather than relying solely on internal resources and those of its mutual aid partners in eight surrounding areas.

On Thursday night, in response to reports the Saluda River was likely to crest, emergency crews went door to door checking on residents and making them aware of the situation. Residents were encouraged to remain vigilant and to evacuate if possible.

Pickens County Schools were closed on Friday and telephone lines to residents, businesses and government offices were down. Thousands lost power, according to reports.

As of the writing of this article, no casualties had been reported.

But that wasn’t always the case.

In 2013, flash flooding claimed the life of Logan Evans in Central and the recent rainfall and dangerous conditions prompted Evans’ mother, Melanie Ball Gilstrap, to take to social media and make an impassioned plea for public safety.

“Most of you don’t know me, but my son, Logan Evans, was the young man who was killed in the flash flood in August 2013 on Silver Creek Road in Central,” she wrote. “Since then I’ve had the road over the creek rebuilt, a 10-foot arch culvert placed underneath, it was lifted 3’ and a bridge was built (Logan’s Crossing) to prevent flooding from taking another life.

“Unfortunately, this is just one section on one back road over one small creek that may be safe,” Gilstrap said. “Please, please, PLEASE do not risk being on the roads right now … I IMPLORE YOU!”

Gilstrap said when Logan was killed, it was pitch-black dark, around a blind curve, and the water was rushing “like river rapids.”

“That all happened to our little creek in a matter of SECONDS, and sucked his car into the water as he came around the curve,” she wrote. “Although he was buckled up, the strength of the water crushed in the windshield, forced him into the backseat where he was pulled out of his Crown Victoria by the current, being knocked unconscious by the door frame and drowned when his body was trapped between two logs.”

Gilstrap said she didn’t find him until the next evening — his body still between the logs.

“That was the most traumatic event of my life and no one else needs to go through that, if I can help it,” she said.

Gilstrap warned drivers never to intentionally drive through any amount of floodwaters, no matter what kind of vehicle you may drive.

“It is just not worth it,” she said.

Heavy rainfall leads to widespread flooding, road closures

