CLEMSON — The Clemson University Rutland Institute for Ethics has announced they will present Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney with the James F. Barker Ethics in Action Award.

During the annual celebratory event, organizers said the award is given to an individual who has made an impact in ethical leadership and decision-making and is an opportunity to recognize someone who embodies the characteristics of the Clemson family.

William McCoy, director of the Rutland Institute for Ethics, said he was especially proud of the Advisory Board’s choice — Coach Swinney’s nomination was unanimously approved by the Board.

“Having come from Northern Illinois University to Clemson in 2018, I was aware of Coach Swinney’s reputation; but I was blown away with just how accurate his reputation was and continues to be,” said McCoy. “We are proud to give this award to someone who does his best to live his values unapologetically, and who so freely gives more of himself than what is required,”

Swinney has led the University’s football team to a place of monumental athletic success during his tenure at Clemson, and he is poised to continue strengthening the team with the constant inclusion of exceptional talent. Although Swinney contributes his success to his strong and unwavering spiritual beliefs, the bedrock of his demonstrable success is illustrated in his “walk the talk” attitude, which can be observed on and off the field.

Clemson Athletic Director, Dan Radakovich agrees.

“It’s been a privilege over the past seven years to see first-hand how Dabo embodies the core tenants of the James F. Barker Ethics in Action Award. One of the first words that comes to mind about Dabo is ‘integrity.’ I see it in the way that he is with his family, and the way that he runs our football program,” he said.

“Dabo is a wonderful ambassador for Clemson University, and the emphasis he places on doing things ‘the right way’ is contagious,” Radakovich continued. “There’s no question that he exemplifies all of the ideals of a leader, and that bears itself out in the young men that leave his program. The identity of the football program is marked by its commitment to ethical conduct, leadership and integrity.”

The dinner celebration will be held at The Madren Conference Center on March 23.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com