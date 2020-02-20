PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to locate a 21-year-old missing Clemson University student that was last seen at a residence in the Clemson area at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.

John Andrew Martin, Jr. is described as a white male, 5’9”, 145 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red flannel shirt, khaki pants, work boots and a gray hat, according to a release from the PCSO.

Martin is believed to be driving a gray 2006 Mazda MZ3 hatchback with South Carolina license plate number MFS 136.

PCSO Chief Deputy Chad Brooks said detectives are currently following leads in an attempt to locate Mr. Martin and asks anyone that may see John Martin or who has information regarding his location to please contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.

John Andrew Martin has been missing since Sunday. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JohnMartin.jpg John Andrew Martin has been missing since Sunday. Courtesy of the PCSO

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com