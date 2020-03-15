CENTRAL — The 2020 Dr. David Spittal Community Award was presented to Keith Moody for his contributions toward improving the quality of life for Central citizens.

While manager of Clemson Area Transit (Catbus), Moody played an important role leading the first transportation company in South Carolina to fund and purchase zero emission all-electric buses. Because of this innovation, Moody has had the privilege to speak at numerous conferences and share his six years of experience with this new technology.

Moody has also served as a former First Steps co-chair, chaired a subcommittee in emergency preparedness and currently serves on Foothills Community Healthcare Board of Directors. He is also chairman of the board for Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce. Moody recently stepped down as Catbus manager to pursue other business interests.

The award is named for former Southern Wesleyan University president Dr. David Spittal and is presented to an individual or group who makes significant contributions to the greater good of the Central community and the Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce, with an emphasis on citizenship and service; demonstrates enthusiasm, leadership,

initiative, idealism, commitment, innovation and vision; consistently illustrates the ability to develop positive relationships and the skill to build consensus among community leaders; and effectively utilizes resources outside the scope of employment and responsibility. Recipients or their employers must be a member in good standing of the Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce.

The award was presented March 5 during the State of Central Address, hosted annually at Southern Wesleyan University and organized by Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce and the Central Area Business Council.

The 2020 Central Business of the Year was presented to Mullinax Services, LLC by Philip Mishoe, Central town administrator. Mullinax Services owner Will Mullinax accepted the award for his company’s service to the town of Central and its residents.

The 2020 Central Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Mark Mealy for his service to the town. Mealy is director of event and production services at Southern Wesleyan University and is also a reserve police officer for the Central Police Department. Central Police Chief Steve Thompson presented Mealy with the award.

Central Mayor Mac Martin gave an update on the state of Central and Dr. Todd Voss, president of Southern Wesleyan University, outlined numerous projects on campus and praised the collaboration the university enjoys with the town of Central.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com