Teen death at Twin Falls

PICKENS COUNTY — An 18-year-old woman from Greenville died on Sunday after she fell while visiting Twin Falls in Sunset.

According to a release from Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley, Nathalie Ann Ospina, of Dellwood Drive, died from blunt force trauma after she fell off the falls. She was pronounced at the scene, Kelley said.

The incident is under investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the second waterfall-related death in Pickens County in just over a month.

As previously reported by this publication, on March 22, Taylor Coleman, a 25-year-old woman from Simpsonville, died after she fell from Laurel Fork Falls on the Pickens/Oconee County line.

Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.