EASLEY — When it comes to the old Gettys Middle School — time is running out. The building and property are under contract, the bulldozers will soon be moving in. And soon, everything in and on the property will be leveled to make room for new apartments.

Which begs the question: Are there time capsules buried there?

Logic suggests yes. After all, it housed thousands of students over the decades it was in service — and burying time capsules is pretty common place for schools.

The problem is, no one seems to know where they are … or if they really exist.

Local residents Les Hendricks and Sam Cox purchased the school from the district in June of 2014 with visions of it becoming a community wellness center. After Prisma Health took over Baptist Easley, those plans faded away. It was also reported the Easley YMCA was interested in the property, but again, nothing came to fruition.

Various charter schools took an interest from time to time, but the costs to bring the old building up to code for students far exceeded any of their budgets.

In the end, the building went to developers (after the school district waived their right of first refusal) who have an eye to construct high-end apartments on the site. The building is currently under contract, awaiting final permits.

Hendricks said he expects the site to be razed around 30 days after closing.

“I keep hearing there’s time capsules out there, but I have no idea where they would be,” Hendricks said. “There isn’t really a database or anything where you can look this stuff up.”

A group of people recently scoured the grounds looking for markers, but came up empty-handed, he said.

“Once the building is gone, there’s nothing I can do about it,” said Hendricks. “So if someone out there knows where they are — now’s the time.”

But all the history won’t be lost. Negotiations are ongoing with the new owners to collect the bricks from the soon-to-be-demolished building for the Easley Booster Club as a fundraiser. And if you’re feeling super nostalgic, the school will be available for a final walk-through this weekend, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. (Yes, you have to sign a waiver.)

If you have any information about time capsules at the old Gettys Middle School, contact the newspaper at 864-855-0355.

