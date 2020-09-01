PICKENS COUNTY — It was a deadly weekend on the roads in Pickens County as four people were killed and three people were injured in two different wrecks on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, a single-car crash near Clemson claimed three lives.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 20-year-old Divonte Elijah Black, 16-year-old Lenae An’Elise Cessa Ridge and 18-year-old Triniti Jade Martin, all from Seneca.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened on Old Cherry Road near Old Stone Church Road, a mile south of Clemson.

The incident happened at about 1:35 a.m. when the driver of a 2014 Subaru BRZ was traveling north on Old Cherry Road. Troopers said the vehicle veered off the road and struck a telephone pole.

The driver and one passenger died at the scene, another passenger was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

A fourth passenger was injured and transported by EMS to a hospital but due to privacy laws, there has been no word on their condition at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

On the other end of the County, one person was killed Sunday night in a three-vehicle crash in Easley.

SCHP troopers said at about 10:42 p.m. the driver of a 2006 Nissan Xterra was traveling in the wrong direction on Calhoun Memorial Highway (US 123) near Old Easley Highway (SC 124).

The driver of a 2015 Kia Soul and the driver of a 2011 Toyota Prius were traveling southbound on Calhoun Memorial Highway as the driver of the Nissan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, troopers said.

The driver of the Kia was able to swerve into a guardrail to avoid hitting the Nissan, troopers said. The Nissan and the Toyota crashed into each other, head-on.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene, trooper said. The driver of the Kia, the driver of the Nissan and a passenger of the Nissan were taken to an area hospital for their injuries. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

As if that was enough, a Pickens County school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning in Easley.

Pickens County Schools said the crash involved an SUV and happened just before 8 a.m. near Gettys Middle School.

Twelve high school students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to the district. Students were loaded onto another bus and taken to school.

No injuries were reported.

