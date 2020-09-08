‘I know God is big enough’

Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry has a new joy in life – serving God and helping others

Steppin’ It Up Coalition Chair Dawn Gilstrap discussed her work as a nurse with Darryl Strawberry. “Keep showing them love,” he told her.

CENTRAL – At the height of his baseball career, Darryl Strawberry stepped up to the plate, helping his teams win four World Series titles.

These days, Strawberry steps up to the microphone, traveling the world and sharing his story of substance abuse, treatment and recovery.

Strawberry spoke at the Road to Recovery Through Christ Summit Aug. 12 at Southern Wesleyan University. The Steppin’ It Up Coalition and Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County organized the summit to educate Pickens County faith leaders about what they and their churches can do to fight the opioids epidemic in this area.

“‘There is no exercise for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up. This will in turn make each of us a better person,’” said Cathy Breazeale, BHSPC Director of Prevention and SIUC Project Director. “This was a dream come true! Darryl Strawberry in Pickens County!”

COVID-19 was “at the forefront trying to stop us,” she said.

“But with focused lens and perseverance, Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County along with the Steppin’ It Up Coalition accomplished this objective,” Breazeale said. “We followed every guideline and added additional ones.”

Nearly 60 people turned out to hear from Strawberry and the other speakers, including Southern Gospel artist Joseph Habedank and Easley pastor Gary Edwards, at the day-long summit.

His demons caused him to lose nearly everything and even landed him in prison at one point, Strawberry said.

Strawberry said the love and faith of his wife Tracy, who would pull him out of crack houses, allowed him to turn his life over to Jesus Christ.

“I’ve had everything,” Strawberry told the crowd. “I’ve done everything. But I’ve never experienced nothing like Jesus. Nothing has even come close, not a car, not a house, money, none of it.”

Darryl Strawberry is now an ordained minister and he and Tracy have founded Strawberry Ministries. Part of the ministry supports those in recovery centers.

Strawberry said the fame he enjoyed does not compare to the joy of serving Christ and helping people in treatment and recovery.

“This is a serious game that God has called us into,” Strawberry said. “I can’t stand to see so many people overdosing and dying.”

Habedank told the crowd that anyone can become addicted to opioids. His abuse of prescription pills began when a well-meaning person gave him painkillers for a throat ulcer so he’d be able to sing later that evening. Habedank said he loved the feeling the pills gave him so much that he began abusing opioids to chase that high. His addiction had a devastating effect on his life and career.

Through his testimony and songs, Habedank shared how rehabilitation centers and faith helped him to enter recovery.

“When it seems it can’t be done, I know God is big enough,” he sang.

Edwards, pastor of Landmark Baptist Church in Easley, spoke about Walking in the Light, the church’s recovery program.

“I thought it was very informative,” Edwards said, of the summit. “I’ve lived here my whole life and I learned a ton at the summit that I didn’t already know.”

Edwards believes other religious organizations should “get involved and help back and support” with the work of the Steppin’ It Up Coalition and BHSPC.

“What they’re doing is phenomenal,” he said. “I’d love the opportunity to get more religious organizations involved. I think drug dependency has become an epidemic. It’s a perfect partnership between religious organizations and Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County to help tackle that.”

Local singer Jada Redmond shared her gift at the summit. She is a Stellar Award winner and a nominee and a Rhythm for Gospel Award winner.

Director of Operations Susanna Deming spoke about prevention, intervention and treatment services that Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County offers, including medication-assisted treatment to help people suffering from alcohol use disorder and substance use disorder.

In addition, BHSPC is a community distributor for Narcan, the overdose reversal drug. Call the office at 864-898-5800 for more information on obtaining Narcan.

Attendees also heard from Pastor Tracy and First Lady Sunshine Gantt about their ministry and the Pickens County Shelter of Hope, the emergency homeless shelter God called them to establish.

Tina Harris is the Director of Greenville County Outreach for FAVOR Greenville. Favor stands for Faces And Voices Of Recovery. Harris shared her own story of substance abuse and recovery and how FAVOR Greenville provides people with intervention and recovery services in Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg.

Alkernes, Inc. Hospital Business Manager Erin Gambrell spoke about how the prescription injectable medicine Vivitrol can prevent relapse to opioid dependence following opioid detoxification.

The Steppin’ It Up Coalition wanted to bring area faith leaders together in one room, in the hope that the Road to Recovery Through Christ Summit would lead to them working together and holding their own events in the future about the opioid problem in Pickens County.

The pastors who attended the summit will join the coalition for at least one year.

Special thanks to ECHO Lead Coordinator Jason Evans, Steppin’ It Up Coalition Chair Dawn Gilstrap, SIUC Religious or Fraternal Organization Chair, SIUC members Kay Hendricks and Jeanette Hicks, Bowers Emergency Services, Summit Media and Landmark Baptist Church.

“Thanks to Southern Wesleyan University for hosting,” Breazeale said. “Wondering how to become involved? Please like our Steppin’ It Up Coalition Facebook page and join us each second Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. to learn how you can become more involved.”

Gilstrap said the summit was “a wonderful day of renewal and encouragement for the members of our coalition and community and church leaders in Pickens County.”

“We were excited to share our prevention message with people that are just beginning to come to the table,” she said. “It was truly a blessing being with other believers that care about strengthening and healing our community. From the beginning of the day to the close, I felt the Spirit of God moving in that meeting.”

Learn more about the coalition at steppinituppickens.org.