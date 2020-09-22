Mrs. Dayhuff’s English class buried the capsule in 1989.

There was no way these three paced off the exact number of steps from (missing) landmarks and dug directly down to their time capsule on the first try. Just, no way. Except, that’s exactly what happened.

The plastic container splintered apart but the group was able to pull laminated letters and photos from the time capsule.

EASLEY — A couple of weeks ago, local attorney Les Hendricks approached The Sentinel-Progress looking for some help of an … unusual sort. As one of the owners of the old Gettys Middle School building, Hendricks told the newspaper he had heard rumors of time capsules buried on the school grounds. Problem was — he had no idea where to begin looking.

And speaking of time — it was running out. The building was under contract and would likely be torn down soon after closing to make space for a new apartment complex.

Four different people ended up contacting the paper about possible locations, but only one had a map.

Yes. An actual map. Hand-drawn by then eighth grader Donna Louie and carefully saved for the past 31 years.

Y’all, let’s go on a treasure hunt.

A group text message aligned the players: three former students — Jamie Johnson, Erica VanWagner and Donna Louie — their partners, one lawyer/building owner (Hendricks) and one newspaper reporter. The group met on a Friday evening, unprepared for the onslaught of mosquitoes and fire ants, but with high hopes nonetheless.

With true Indiana Jones flair, Louie pulled out her (surprisingly detailed) map and the trio of former students began pacing out the steps. I hate to be a cliche — but “X” marked the spot.

Shovels in hand, the three dug down into the earth made soft by a nearby gutter downspout until they heard a soft scraping sound.

“Oh my God, I think we actually found something,” Johnson said.

Needless to say, this reporter was skeptical. I mean, it was a 30-year-old map — drawn by a kid. The building had changed, the sidewalk had been expanded upon to accommodate large concrete bus benches and the two “marker” trees, in between which the capsule had been buried, were long gone.

Defended heavily by the aforementioned fire ants, it took a feat of bravery to reach down into the muddy hole and retrieve their treasure. The plastic container that served as the “capsule” had shattered, leaving Louie with a nasty cut on her thumb, but still they managed to unearth a roll of laminated essays and baggies of photographs.

Johnson, who saw the original story asking for help online and was responsible for putting the group together, said the time capsule was placed by Mrs. Linda Dayhuff’s English class from the Easley Junior High School in 1989.

The essays — called “My town, my time and me” — were in great shape. Both Johnson and Louie found theirs and laughed at their past writings. They gathered up the others with plans to scan them and try to return them to their former classmates (if they could find them) via social media.

The photographs didn’t fare as well. As I stated, the location was in close proximity to a downspout and the years of constant water damage took their toll. That, and the fact the eighth graders stored the pictures in sandwich baggies.

“Look at this,” laughed Johnson. “We didn’t even use the zip ones — these are fold-top baggies!” In the end, only a couple survived the decades enough to make out the photo’s subjects: A class picture, and a portrait of Mrs. Dayhuff herself (although the latter smeared as soon as it was touched.)

All in all, it was a successful venture that sent the three women back to a time where they could recall the hopes and dreams of their eighth grade selves. They laughed about past antics and they wondered what became to classmates and friends they lost touch with over the years.

All agreed that Donna Louie should have become a cartographer.

If you or you know someone who may have buried a time capsule at the od Gettys Middle School building, reach out to the newspaper at 864-855-0355 before Oct. 10, 2020 — time’s running out.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.