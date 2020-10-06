Standoff in Central turns deadly

CENTRAL — A standoff with police on Wednesday night ended with the suspect dying from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to local officials.

Central Town Administrator Phillip Mishoe said officers from the Central Police Department were serving warrants at the Heatherwood Apartments at 100 Regency Drive when the suspect opened fire.

The warrants were for a 24-year-old suspect in relation to an ongoing investigation, Mishoe said.

Police officials said the landlord was in the process of letting them into the apartment but when the officers identified themselves as police, shots were fired from inside.

No officers were hit by the gunfire and the officers retreated without returning fire, Mishoe said.

Reports state law enforcement officers, including Central police, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and Clemson Police Department responded to the apartment complex.

The suspect was believed to be the only person inside, Mishoe said.

According to Mishoe, after sending in the robot, police did not see any signs of life, but did find one door that was locked inside the apartment the robot could not access.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office sent in the extrication team and entered the locked room and found the suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

