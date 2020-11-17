Easley K9 officer involved in two lawsuits

EASLEY — The Easley Police Department is facing two lawsuits, both centered around one of their K9 officers — a German shepherd named “Lu” — who joined the force in 2017, handled by then Officer Deonte “Tay” Brinston.

In a case from 2018, Jacob Holdbrooks says in court papers Brinston allowed Lu to excessively bite him during an arrest. Holdbrooks is claiming gross negligence after his wounds from the dog bite became infected and he was hospitalized.

Brinston himself is suing the department for racial discrimination following his firing in September, 2020. Among other things, his complaint alleges EPD Captain Jeremy Miller — who was bitten twice by Lu — accused Brinston of teaching the dog to “bite administration.”

The first lawsuit

According to the complaint filed by plaintiff Jacob Holdbrooks, On Oct. 13, 2018, Holdbrooks was pulled over because the expiration date on the vehicle’s licence plate was not visible.

Court filings state that while Holdbrooks initially cooperated with officers and provided them with the requested documentation he then “got scared and fled the scene in his vehicle while being pursued by officers.”

Eventually, Holdbrooks abandoned his vehicle and the chase continued on foot with the plaintiff pursued by four Easley Police officers — two of them K9 units, court papers read.

The plaintiff states after a search, the officers found him laying prone in an open field with his hands above his head. The complaint alleges Officer Deonte Brinston gave his K9 ,”Lu,” an apprehension command “and the dog viciously bit Plaintiff on his left thigh and then a second time on Plaintiff’s left arm.”

The complaint further alleges Officer Brinston failed to give a canine announcement or call-out and he “allowed K9 Lu to continue viciously biting Plaintiff for several excruciating minutes before ordering the dog to halt his attack.”

Court documents allege each of the (four) arresting officers intentionally failed to engage or purposely disengaged their body cameras to avoid recording K9 Lu’s attack.

“Despite having an ambulance on-site and Plaintiff being in obvious pain from the dog bites, the arresting officers transferred Plaintiff to Baptist Easley Hospital in a police car. While at Baptist Easley Hospital, Plaintiff received sutures to close the wounds caused by the dog bites,” the complaint reads. “He was then discharged to the care of Easley PD with instructions to take an antibiotic daily and for the wound dressing to be replaced twice a day. (Holdbrooks) was taken to Easley PD and was booked without incident.”

After being transferred to the Greenville County Detention Center, Holdbrooks states his bandages were not changed as directed causing his wounds to become infected. The plaintiff states he ended up staying six days in the hospital receiving IV antibiotics. Court papers allege the lack of proper and timely medical treatment was “the direct and proximate cause of Plaintiff requiring to stay and be treated in the hospital for six days.”

Easley Police responded to the complaint stating while they admit Holdbrooks was found in the ground in broad daylight, Holdbrooks was “asked multiple times to show his hands.”

Court papers say the plaintiff refused to show his hands and refused to surrender himself into custody and that only after the plaintiff refused to comply did the dog Lu bite him.

“The Plaintiff then punched Lu causing a laceration over Lu’s eye and bleeding,” the papers read. “After the Plaintiff punched Lu she bit him on the arm. Only after that were the officers able to handcuff the Plaintiff.”

The filings also state that one of the officers did have a body cam, but it was malfunctioning and did not properly record.

Holdbrooks is suing the City of Easley, the City of Easley Police Department, Greenville County and the Greenville County Detention Center for Negligence/Gross Negligence.

He has demanded a jury trial.

Brinston’s lawsuit

Brinston has filed suit in federal court against the EPD following his firing on Sept. 18, while he was on family medical leave, and the day after he lodged a complaint within the department for mistreatment and racial discrimination, court papers read.

According to the original complaint, Brinston, who was the only Black road patrol officer out of a 45-person department, was fired because of a recorded hostile phone call between him and Police Captain Miller. (City policy prohibits employees from recording each other, the lawsuit states.) However, Brinston asserts it was not him who recorded the call, but rather his wife — who is not a city employee.

Brinston also alleges he was denied equal pay stating a “non-black officer” was paid a starting base salary of $40,000 vs the $38,000 base salary he received. Brinston himself at the time was a Lance Corporal with more than 5 years of experience with the city and 12 years experience as a police officer in the state of S.C.

The court filings state Easley Police Dept.’s culture of blatant racism and support for blatant racially derogatory behavior “was rampant.”

Additionally, Brinston reported a private group chat between officers that “regularly featured racially hostile posts.”

Brinston is seeking damages for racial discrimination, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and the S.C. Wage Payment Act. He also is seeking to purchase of Lu from the department, who Brinston says has been “inhumanely housed” in a small kennel on a concrete pad.

The filings state Brinston has offered to take Lu after he says EPD officials called him aggressive and untrainable and threatened to either sell him or have him euthanized.

In response to the complaint, the City of Easley Police Department has denied the allegations of racial discrimination.

Officials declined to comment on the fate of Lu, citing pending litigation.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.