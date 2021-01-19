Easley man arrested for possession of explosives

David Scott Halsey Courtesy photo

EASLEY — An Easley man has been arrested for allegedly possessing explosives, and state authorities say it is part of a federal investigation.

According to a release and affidavits from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 58-year-old David Scott Halsey was arrested and charged with possessing, manufacturing or transporting a destructive device or explosive for damage, injury or death.

Halsey was arrested Jan. 17 and booked into the Pickens County Detention Center.

The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case. Online records indicate Halsey was still being held at the jail as of Monday morning, with a note that he was under an additional hold by the FBI.

“SLED, Easley Police Department and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office are working in conjunction with a federal investigation,” SLED said in its release.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, in early November Halsey allegedly possessed “hexamethylene triperoxide diamine (HMTD), a known improvised explosive which has been configured to cause damage, injury or death.”

According to the American Chemical Society(ACS), HMTD is a powerful explosive, but it is not easy to handle.

“Shock, friction, heat, and reaction with common metals can cause it to detonate,” the ACS states. “Although it is more stable than other peroxides, it is not used commercially or by the military.”

The incident is not Halsey’s first run-in with the law.

According to court records, Halsey was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Jeff Logan after an altercation that took place on Sept. 11, 1990 in Van Nuys, California. Logan, who was also from Easley, died from a gunshot wound to the back.

Halsey was sentenced to 10 years in prison, appealed the judgement, and lost, records show.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.