PICKENS COUNTY — County Council passed an ordinance Monday night to bring better broadband access to Pickens County.

According to members of the the County Council, many areas of the county have no internet or very limited internet access. In the Liberty-Norris area alone, there are more than 400 homes where internet is unavailable, they said.

Economic Development Director Ray Farley recognized the heightened sense of urgency for broadband in our community last year as schools, hospitals, businesses and individuals became more reliant on web-based interaction amid the pandemic. He brought this concern to Administrator Ken Roper, who challenged county division leaders to develop a plan to address the issue.

Council was briefed in October on the plan developed by staff and began discussions with Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative Inc. and WC Fiber. The first reading of Ordinance 595 authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax and incentive agreement by and between Pickens County and Blue Ridge was in December. The third reading was held at Monday’s council meeting.

“The Broadband initiative with Blue Ridge Coop grew from County Council’s 2020 vision for stronger public-private partnerships,” said Roper. “I’m proud of county staff for developing this practical path forward, one that will have quick and direct impact on the quality of life in our community. I want to thank all of our leadership team for their collaborative work, particularly Alliance Pickens Director Ray Farley for recognizing and identifying the need, GIS Director Jimmy Threatt for attacking the issue on a house-by-house granular level, and Assistant to the Administrator Jessica Varney for shepherding the program from idea to final enactment. Pickens County will be a more connected place for students, families, and business as a result of the County’s Broadband Initiative.”

Those in areas of need of broadband should go to GigUpBlueRidge.com to register their address. You do not have to be a Blue Ridge customer to register, they said.

