PICKENS COUNTY — An oncomming train prompted a man to jump from a train trestle into Lake Hartwell where he drowned, according to law enforcement officials and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

Kandy Kelley, of the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, identified the victim as 28-year-old Joshua Corey Savage, who is from Dorchester, S.C., but staying in Seneca, she said.

Officials said the death did not appear to be suicide after watching video feed from the train itself. Savage, they said, was walking the trestle heading to Central. He was trying to avoid being hit by the train when he jumped into the water, they said.

Oconee County Emergency Services officials said crews were searching for a person near the bridge on Highway 123 between Clemson and Seneca on Friday after witnesses reported hearing a man screaming for help before going underwater at about 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Crews searched the water with sonar equipment, but did not find the victim until Saturday before 1 p.m., they said.

Emergency crews also found a backpack on the train bridge.

According to the coroner’s report, Savage died from drowning.

Pickens County Emergency Services crews assisted with the search.

