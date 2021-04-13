Take a stroll down Storybook lane …

EASLEY — To celebrate “Week of the Young Child” in Pickens County April 10-16, Pickens County First Steps has provided StoryWalk opportunities for children and families along the Main Streets of Central, Clemson, Easley, and Pickens.

StoryWalk is an innovative and delightful way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Laminated pages from a children’s book are placed in storefront windows or posted along outdoor paths. StoryWalks provide a fun, safe, outdoor opportunity for families to combine literacy, outdoor activity, and engagement with their local community. They have been installed in 50 states and 13 countries. The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

Pickens County First Steps officials said they are grateful for the 32 local businesses that provided their store windows to display pages of children’s books. A different children’s book was chosen for each town and each book is focused on one of The Palmetto Basics: five fun, simple, and powerful ways that help every child get a great start in life.

The books and businesses are:

Central: We Got the Beat by Charlotte Caffey: Pancho’s, Consign & Design, Bake & Cook Thai Restaurant, Urban Central, Bruno’s Donut Cafe, Uptown Barbers, Jitters Brewing Company.

Clemson: Augustus & His Smile by Catherine Rayner: Mr. Knickerbocker, M.H. Frank, Clemson Variety & Frame Shop, Southern Heirs, All Inspired, Evolve Kitchen & Table, Tigertown Graphics, Hair South.

Easley: Mouse Count by Ellen Stoll Walsh: Albertson Enterprises, The Pint Station, Wingard Jewelers, Laughton & Co., Midtown Music, Garland & George, Sunset Finance, Impact Realty Group, Poor Richard’s Bookseller, The Sentinel-Progress, That’s Karma, Circa Makers & Merchants, The Beauty Shop.

Pickens: From Head to Toe by Eric Carle: Cafe Connections, You Drive Me Glazy Mini Gourmet Donuts & Treats, Behavioral Health Services Pickens County, Soshields Evolving Creations, Brock’s Department Store.

The “Week of the Young Child’ is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). This year is the 50th anniversary of the “Week of the Young Child.”