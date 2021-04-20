Legal opinion sought for SDPC dist. 7

Alice Vander Linden Courtesy photo

EASLEY — A legal opinion from the State School board attorney has been sought after it was revealed School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees district 7 member, Alice Vander Linden, had sold her house, putting her permanent residency — and legal ability to continue to represent district 7 — into question.

According to state law, a Board member must have a permanent residence in the district which they represent at the time of the election, but the language is not clear when it comes to maintaining that residency.

Vander Linden informed the Board at last Friday’s School board meeting in Executive Session she would not be resigning and that her ability to represent the district was not impacted.

“I feel to resign at this point would be a disservice to both the school district and the students,” she said in an interview with The Sentinel-Progress. “The area would be disenfranchised to a great degree and I don’t want to do that to them.”

Vander Linden has lived in her home for the past 56 years and it had been in her family for well over 100 years, she said.

“… times change, life situations change and it was time for me after raising three children and half the neighborhood to make a change,” she told the Board. “I talked with my family and then I put the home on the market thinking that an old farmhouse nearly 100 years old would take a while to find the right person to buy it. Well guess what? Just three weeks after I put it on the market it sold to a sweet young family that I hope will have as happy a time there as we all did.”

”When you run for election, the S.C. Constitution says you must be a resident of the school district of which you are seeking election at the time of the election,” reads Vander Linden’s statement to the Board. “I have handed out a copy of the relevant part of the SC Constitution and copies of Attorney General opinions which say that they believe a court would most likely imply that you must maintain your residency. Surprisingly, there is no state law that says you must remain a resident of your seat. There is a law that says a mayor must live in their city, but there is no law that says a school board member must live in her district.”

Vander Linden said she was aware that a former Pickens County school board did make a policy that said if you change your permanent residence outside of your district then you must resign from the school board. However, she said she has been advised by legal council that a previous Board’s policies aren’t binding to a current one’s.

That being said, she’s not one to rock the boat.

”I have decided that I will abide by that old policy anyway,” Vander Linden said. “My home place is in seat 7 and since I have lived there for 56 years I know my district better or as well as anyone I know. I lived 56 years in this county and most of my adult life was spent in education. Selling my house does not compromise my ability to make qualified decisions on behalf of my constituents. My mail is being forwarded to my husband’s address, but I do not have a permanent residence at this time. I am not sure what my permanent residence will be in the next year.”

She’s also trying to save 10 grand in taxpayer money.

“A special election can take place only after 13 Tuesdays from the day of a resignation. If I were to resign today, it would require a special election in the middle of July. A special election would cost approximately $10,000 — which we can ill afford,” she said.

“There are numerous and important decisions that need to be made in the next few months,” Vander Linden’s statement continued. “Under the law I will be the de facto representative until any new election whether I were to vacate this office today or in the future. The citizens of Dacusville, Pickens and Northern Pickens County will not be disenfranchised! I will not allow that to happen! If on July 15 I have determined to keep my permanent residency where I have been for 56 years I will inform this board of my decision. I will be in compliance with both the intent and the letter of our 2016 policy. However, if on July 15, I have determined that my permanent address will be out of my district, I will notify this board of my decision. That will allow a new school board candidate to be elected in the November General Election thereby saving the cost of holding a stand alone special election. This board has operated at the highest level of ethics the entire time I have been privileged to serve on it. While I legally could remain on this board even if my permanent residency were to change that would not be in keeping with the highest standards that this board has sought to achieve.

“The students I taught over the years are now the parents of the children in our schools. The way that we attend to our elected responsibilities is important to the students I taught as well as to the students that are presently in school,” she said. “I will thoughtfully consider all my options and make a decision as to my permanent residency by the middle of July.”

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.