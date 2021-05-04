“Tater” the American Bulldog enjoys the view. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Landowner Hoyt Grant speaks during a ribbon cutting celebrating the conservation easement. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Hoyt Grant Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Upstate Forever and S.C. Conservation Bank joined forces to help protect Grant Meadow. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress View of Table Rock. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress The meadow will continue to be planted as a hay meadow to protect the view. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Pickens County is working on developing a pull-off so viewers can view Table Rock without damaging the meadow. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress

“Iconic viewsheds define the character of the Upstate. Nowhere can this be appreciated more than at Grant Meadow. Thanks to the generosity of the Grant family and the hard work of Upstate Forever, visitors will always be able to enjoy this uninterrupted view of Table Rock.” – Raleigh West, executive director, SC Conservation Bank

PICKENS COUNTY — Upstate Forever’s nationally-accredited land trust recently completed a conservation project further protecting the iconic view of Grant Meadow and Table Rock in Pickens County. Nestled at the base of Table Rock and hugging Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway 11, the addition of 21 protected acres joins a 36-acre property that was placed under a conservation easement in 2013.

According to officials, a partnership between Upstate Forever and the landowners, as well as a grant from the South Carolina Conservation Bank, made this conservation success possible.

The scenic vista is one of the most photographed spots in South Carolina and Pickens County is working to complete a pull-off for visitors to safely view this protected property, they said.

The Grant family, owners of the property, feel strongly about preserving the meadow’s beauty and long distance views for generations to come.

“My dad had acquired this property in 1950,” said Hoyt Grant. “I took an interest in it early on helping clear it and fence it for pasture land, which started my appreciation and love for this land. Being close to Table Rock State Park, my family enjoyed spending time and making memories there.”

Grant said he was able to acquire the additional 21 acres from his brother before he passed away this year.

“I knew I wanted to keep it protected for the future,” he said. “The view is a favorite photo spot for visitors young and old, and I feel very blessed to have a part in protecting its beauty.”

Travelers on the scenic byway come for the natural beauty and tranquility of the area. Part of the charm of Grant Meadow is the view of the historic 19th century barn that sits under the monolith of Table Rock across the golden meadow.

Grant Meadow will continue to be managed as a hay meadow, ensuring its view remains unobstructed. In addition to breathtaking views, the property contains two tributaries of the South Saluda River and prime soils (having physical and chemical characteristics as determined by the United States Department of Agriculture).

Upstate Forever protects land in partnership with landowners through conservation easements, voluntary contracts that allow the landowner to legally restrict certain land uses from occurring on their property, such as the development of residential subdivisions, commercial or industrial operations, while allowing traditional rural land uses, such as farming, grazing, hunting, and timbering to continue. This agreement is permanent and remains with the land even after it has been sold or willed to heirs.

Since its inception in 1998 by founder Brad Wyche, Upstate Forever’s nationally accredited land trust has permanently protected approximately 25,800 acres through voluntary conservation easements in partnership with landowners and other conservation organizations.

Upstate Forever is committed to ensuring that the Upstate’s communities are vibrant and retain their green spaces, outdoor heritage, and unique identities in the face of rapid development and significant sprawl, they said.

