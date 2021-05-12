PCSO looking for vehicle of interest

PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle of interest.

Officials said the vehicle is related to the ongoing investigation of the shooting death of Heyward “Trey” Delno Price, III at his home on Shade Tree Circle in Easley on Monday.

Deputies said they’re looking for an orange minivan, similar to a Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC