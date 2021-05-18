Story makes national/international headlines

PICKENS — A local woman who was hoarding gasoline caught on fire Thursday after her vehicle crashed and burst into flames, authorities said. News of the incident spread quickly, with the story making national (and international) headlines.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on May 13 after a deputy attempted to stop a 2007 Pontiac G6 with a stolen license plate.

“As the vehicle approached the intersection of Jameson Road and Wolf Creek Road, the deputy activated his vehicle’s emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop,” PCSO Chief Deputy Chad Brooks said. “The driver of the Pontiac turned left onto Wolf Creek Road and accelerated the vehicle in an attempt to elude law enforcement. The deputy then activated his vehicle’s siren. Before the deputy could complete radio traffic with the Communications center, the driver of the Pontiac lost control of the vehicle leaving the roadway and completely flipping the vehicle. The vehicle immediately caught fire and multiple explosions were heard inside the vehicle.”

Officials said as the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Jessica Dale Patterson, exited the vehicle and was on fire.

“The deputy pushed Ms. Patterson to the ground in order to put out the flames,” Brooks said. “She was transported to the hospital by Pickens County EMS personnel.”

Brooks said before leaving the scene, Ms. Patterson told deputies that she was transporting several containers of fuel that she was hoarding in the trunk of the vehicle. These containers of fuel were the catalyst of the explosions, he said.

Details of Patterson’s condition have not been released and it is not clear whether Patterson is facing charges.

According to records, Patterson was previously arrested by the Easley Police Department in June, 2014 for Shoplifting, Operating an Uninsured Vehicle, and Affixing Licence Plate to Conceal Identity.

