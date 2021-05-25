It’s fun to stay at the …

The Easley YMCA is one of three branches that make up the YMCA of Easley, Pickens & Powdersville Association. Courtesy photo

EASLEY — The Easley YMCA officially announced the launch of a $3 million capital campaign for the development of a new campus at its existing location in a ceremony on Tuesday. The new Easley YMCA at the McKissick Campus is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2022.

Officials called the Easley campus a “centerpiece of the Easley community, putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.” The building has remained at its current location for more than 60 years, they said.

“Libby and I were honored when we were given the opportunity to be involved in the YMCA Capital Campaign,” YMCA Capital Campaign Co-Chair Charles Dalton said. “We gladly accepted this opportunity because both of us are indebted to Pickens County and its people. I was born and raised in the county and both of us spent most of our adult years working here. Libby’s last job, before retiring, was President and CEO of the Pickens County YMCA. It is very meaningful to us now to have a chance to give back to Pickens County through this wonderful project.”

Charles and Libby Dalton are serving as Co-Chairs of the YMCA’s Capital Campaign.

The new Easley YMCA campus is named in honor of the McKissick Family, who are longtime supporters of the YMCA. When the Easley YMCA opened more than 60 years ago, E. Smyth McKissick, III., held his parents’ hands as they were presented with the branch’s first membership. Now, the McKissick Foundation has provided the campaign’s lead gift to make the vision of a new YMCA campus a reality.

The new Easley YMCA will replace a 22,000-square-foot building that was originally built and opened in 1960 and renovated over the years. The Easley YMCA is one of three branches that make up the YMCA of Easley, Pickens & Powdersville Association.

“God is doing amazing things in our Easley community! The mission of the Y is still alive, thriving and stands as a beacon of hope for thousands of people in this community,” YMCA President & CEO Sid Collins said. “The YMCA movement has been around for nearly 177 years, and we know our Christian mission changes lives in a positive way. We want to celebrate the blessings we have and what we are going to be able to do with those blessings in the near future!”

The new Easley YMCA at the McKissick Campus will include a 55,500-square-foot YMCA with state-of-the-art cardio and strength centers, dedicated group exercise and spin rooms, and a Functional Training Room with indoor and outdoor workout spaces. The full-court basketball gymnasium will also have an elevated walking track that features an enclosed indoor slide down to the Y’s lobby. A Nursery and a Childwatch room will allow parents to exercise while Y staff care for their children, and a Teen Room will be a safe and fun place for our community’s youth to hang out, officials said.

The campus will include an aquatic complex with a lap pool, zero-entry play pool with water features and large water slides. Two athletic fields, multiple playgrounds around the campus and a half-mile walking track around the site will complete the Easley YMCA at the McKissick Campus.

The existing YMCA will be renovated in a second phase to be a large Child Development Center of Excellence (CDC) and an adjoining Senior Center. The vision is for the children in the CDC and the seniors from the Senior Center to interact by eating lunch together, enjoying activity times and with seniors and children reading to each other. The cognitive benefit will be significant for both the children and seniors.

The Senior Center will be operated in partnership with Pickens County Meals on Wheels. The Easley community does not currently have a Senior Center that serves as a hub for our area’s active older adults to gather together and stay healthy and independent, they said.

The Y’s Child Development Center will offer a unique opportunity that blends YMCA childcare programming in a Christ-centered environment with the importance of early-childhood education. Additional services will ensure children in the Easley community are academically and emotionally prepared to enter elementary school, they said.

According to plans, the building of the new Easley YMCA campus is a $17.5 million project that is made possible by a public/private partnership of funding through the United States Department of Agriculture, Truist Bank and the generous philanthropic support of the Easley community.

“Over the past 3 years, the Board of Directors and staff have worked hard to cast a bold vision that will serve the Easley community for generations to come. This project is not possible without community support and we thank our donors from the bottom of our hearts,” Collins said. “We have all been through challenging times, and our donors have been committed partners to our mission and our vision to grow the Easley YMCA. They are the cornerstone of changing lives for so many in our community.”

