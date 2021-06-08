Millage rate increase for SDPC budget

PICKENS COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees approved the 2021-2022 operating budget totaling $136,426,115, an increase of approximately $6,433,828 from last year.

“The annual budget development process is one of the largest, most complex projects that SDPC undertakes each year,” said SDPC Superintendent Danny Merck. “Our budget reflects the priorities of our district and the community as a whole. Understanding our budget is essential as we work together to ultimately achieve student success.”

Merck said despite the challenges from COVID-19, the district remains committed to supporting all students and staff and while he said the district is making positive strides toward a “more normal learning environment,” the budget plans for the extended support needed to address long-term impacts on students, staff and families.

“The district will benefit from more than $40 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan, as well as the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations,” said Merck. “This temporary funding will cover additional COVID-19 expenditures. As we focus on the future, we need recurring annual support to ensure high-quality support for our students.”

One of the top priorities in the FY 2021-2022 budget was teacher and support staff pay raises.

“In the midst of a national teacher shortage, we must demonstrate that we are serious about our efforts to recruit and retain a high-quality workforce,” Merck said. “SDPC is committed to implementing strategies for offering competitive starting salaries and maintaining market competitiveness. The FY 2021-2022 budget includes approximately $7,533,016 to enhance compensation for teachers (and other staff working on the teacher pay scale), educational support staff, and administrators.”

According to the budget, these compensation enhancements include:

Legislative Mandates:

• $796,100 – Teacher step increase on teacher pay scale for FY 2021-2022

• $1,362,454 – FY 2022 $1,000 State Minimum Teacher Salary Schedule Increase

• $758,008 – 1.0% Retirement Increase

• $316,856 – 2.6% Health Insurance increase

• $265,303 – Retiree Insurance Surcharge estimated at 0.35%

Teacher/Leadership Competitive Pay:

• 2021-2022 Teacher Salary Schedule (based on 190 days)

• $104,800 – $40,000 starting pay for teachers

• $1,281,262 – Adjust all cells on the current teacher salary schedule (2.0% on average)

• $211,363 – Add one year of experience to Teacher Salary Schedule for veteran teachers

• $712,470 – Competitive salary increase for coordinators and leadership

Educational Support Staff

• $892,401 – 5% salary increase for all support staff

• $166,100 – Salary increase for custodial staff and adjustment for plant engineers

• $164,000 – School nurse salary increase (nurses with BSN and MSN move to teacher pay scale)

• $501,899 – Bus driver salary increase (10% scale increase) including additional incentives

• 2021-2022 Support Staff Compensation Schedule

• Classified Staff Job Classification list by band

The FY 2021-2022 budget also supports the school board’s goal of expanding early childhood opportunities and providing the resources to help students and staff post-COVID.

These new investments include:

• $400,000 – Expansion of Early Childhood in the Pickens/Dacusville area

• $200,000 – Reinstate the Student Work Study (SWS) Program to provide opportunities for students to build College and Career Readiness skills while working in SDPC locations

• $620,402 – Additional resources in the areas of mental health services, foreign language, and athletic activity support

The budget includes a one mill increase for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) percentage of 1.23% which equates to one mill for the school district. A one mill increase would mean $387,408 of additional recurring revenue to offset the loss of purchasing power for classrooms/students in the School District of Pickens County, he said.

“Note that the one mill increase would be the second time in 18 years an SDPC school board has taken action to raise millage,” Merck said. “An operating mill increase for the school district does not impact a home owner’s primary residence (4% property) in South Carolina due to Act 388. Operating millage only affects 6% and above property which would include vehicles and boats owned by a homeowner.”

The South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office notifies school districts annually about the maximum amount of millage each school district can increase.

For FY 2022 this amount is 2.03% for Pickens and is composed of two parts: Consumer Price Index at 1.23%, and Pickens County population growth of .79%.

Applying this percentage to the current school district operating millage of 108.9 mills means Act 388 would allow the district to increase millage 2.21 mills. However, in this budget, Merck said the board only considered a one mill increase for the Consumer Price Index percentage of 1.23% — which equates to one mill for the school district.

“The budget focus is simple,” Merck said. “We need to meet the needs of our students, we need to meet the needs of our teachers and staff. The pay initiatives addressed in FY 2021-2022 General Fund Budget all work towards the district’s goal of Developing Great Educators and Leaders. Opportunities for engagement will expand for students as we extend early childhood opportunities and provide additional resources to help students and staff post-COVID.”

“Funding these opportunities supports our goal to Focus on the Future,” said Merck. “We believe the school board’s vision has allowed us to present one of the best budgets our district has seen in many years.”

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.