EASLEY — The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released the details about a car crash that killed 16-year-old Easley High School student, Jordan Deonte Jenkins.

Authorities said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Pope Field Road near Summer Street.

Jenkins was a 16-year-old rising junior, according to Darian Byrd , interim communications coordinator with the Pickens County School District.

Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol said Jenkins was driving on Pope Field Road and tried to pass another vehicle, driven by another 16-year-old.

The victim’s vehicle hit the other vehicle on the left front, then went off the road and hit a tree, according to law enforcement officials.

Troopers said the victim was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The other vehicle had three other juvenile passengers besides the driver at the time of the crash. All were wearing seat belts and no one else was injured, troopers said.

The Pickens County School District released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share news of the death of a rising junior at Easley High School as a result of a car accident on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

We are deeply saddened by this loss,’ said SDPC Superintendent Danny Merck. ‘Our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends at this time.

This is an emotional loss for the entire Easley High School family. I’m sure the community will make every effort to comfort and support the family as they attempt to deal with this traumatic loss. There are no adequate words to express our sense of grief and sympathy for the family.

‘There will be counselors available at Easley High School throughout the afternoon of Wednesday, June 9 and on Thursday, June 10 to support students and staff.”

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.