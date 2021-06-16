Post 52 marks Flag Day with Unserviceable Flag Ceremony

EASLEY — The American Legion Post 52 observed Flag Day on Monday by hosting an Unserviceable Flags Ceremony, a way in which worn or tattered flags may be properly disposed of according to the United States Flag Code.

According to the Legion, the Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags is outlined in Resolution No. 440, passed by the 19th National Convention of The American Legion in New York, Sept. 20-23, 1937. The ceremony has been an integral part of American Legion ritual since that date.

The ceremony itself is highly ritualized, with dialogue dictated by sanctioned Legion script in the Manual of Ceremonies.

“Unserviceable” flags are first presented to the Post’s Commander by the Post’s Sergeant at Arms, before both the Post’s First and Second Vice Commanders agree the flag is no longer fit to be flown. Flag Code states unserviceable flags should be destroyed in a dignified way — preferably by burning — when they are in such condition that they are “no longer a fitting emblem for display.”

Contrary to popular belief, a flag needn’t be burned if it has touched the ground. Flag Code states although the flag should always be held “aloft and free,” as long as it’s still suitable for display there’s no reason for a dropped flag to be burned. Additionally, there’s no rule against washing and drying the flag if it becomes dirty.

Other common flag myths include:

A flag that has been used to cover a casket cannot be used for any other proper display purpose.

False.

A flag that has been used to cover a casket can be used for any proper display purpose to include displaying this flag from a staff or flagpole.

The Flag Code prohibits the display of a United States flag of less than 50 stars.

False.

According to the U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry the United States flag never becomes obsolete. Any officially approved American flag, irrespective of the number or arrangement of the stars and/or stripes may continue to be used and displayed until no longer serviceable.

The Flag Code does not provide for penalties for violations of any of its provisions.

True.

The Flag Code is simply a guideline for proper flag etiquette. The law does not provide penalties for violation of any of its provisions.

There has been a change to the Flag Code that no longer requires the flag to be properly illuminated during the hours of darkness.

False.

There has been no change to Flag Code section 6(a), which states: “It is the universal custom to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flag staffs in the open. However, when a patriotic effect is desired, the flag may be displayed twenty-four hours a day if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness.”

The mayor, a town official, or the Post Commander can’t order the flag to be displayed at half-staff.

True.

The gesture of placing the flag at half-staff means that the Nation or the state mourns the death of a highly regarded National or state figure, hence only the President of the United States or the Governor of the state may order the Flag to be half-staffed in accordance with Flag Code section 7(m). Those individuals and agencies that usurp authority and display the flag at half-staff on inappropriate occasions are quickly eroding the honor and reverence accorded this solemn act.

The Flag Code prohibits the “fringing” of the flag.

False.

Fringing of the flag is neither approved of nor prohibited by the Flag Code. The American Legion considers that fringe is used as an honorable enrichment to the Flag. Additionally the courts have deemed without merit and frivolous, lawsuits that contend that the gold fringe adorning the flag conferred Admiralty/Maritime jurisdiction.

