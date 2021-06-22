Vaccination rates not even close to reaching herd immunity

PICKENS COUNTY — According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 41,803 Pickens County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which comes to just 34.06 percent of the county’s population.

The CDC states “fully vaccinated” means you have taken both doses (or just one if you had the Johnson & Johnson) and it’s been two weeks post-vaccination.

Neighboring counties have fared better at getting their residents to roll up their sleeves, Oconee County is sitting at 34.13 percent fully vaccinated and Greenville comes in at 39.50 percent. Anderson County continues to lag behind in vaccination rates with 28.73 percent, according to the CDC.

Statewide, the CDC states Charleston County leads the pack with over 48 percent of its residents fully vaccinated.

Experts are warning, it’s not enough.

According to DHEC, herd immunity only happens when enough people are protected from a disease because they’ve been vaccinated or had the disease. And because it is not yet known how long immunity from COVID-19 lasts after having it, vaccination is the best way to reach herd immunity.

The problem is it takes 70-80 percent of the population to be immune to reach herd immunity — and we’re sitting here at 34.06.

Herd immunity makes it hard for the disease to spread from person to person and it even protects those who cannot be vaccinated, like babies, children under 12, or people who are allergic to the vaccine.

In Pickens County, there has been 19,106 cases of COVID-19 reported to DHEC. Of those, records show 541 people were hospitalized and 305 people died.

Besides significantly reducing your chances of contracting (or spreading) COVID-19, there’s a lot of benefits to getting vaccinated. DHEC states:

You can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.

You can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.

You need to pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States.

You do NOT need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it.

You still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States.

You should still get tested 3-5 days after international travel.

You do NOT need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

However, if you live or work in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.

For now, if you’ve been fully vaccinated:

You will still need to follow guidance at your workplace and local businesses.

If you travel, you should still take steps to protect yourself and others.

Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Travelers are not required to wear a mask in outdoor areas of a conveyance (like on a ferry or the top deck of a bus). CDC recommends that travelers who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear a mask and maintain physical distance when traveling.

Fully vaccinated international travelers arriving in the United States are still required to get tested 3 days before travel by air into the United States (or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 3 months) and should still get tested 3-5 days after their trip.

You should still watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home and away from others.

People who have a condition or are taking medications that weaken the immune system, should talk to their healthcare provider to discuss their activities. They may need to keep taking all precautions to prevent COVID-19.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.