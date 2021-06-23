“United we Stand” on June 29

EASLEY — The Easley Community Band will perform a selection of patriotic tunes to celebrate a return to communal activities, to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day and to recognize the loss of one of the band’s original members, Terry Kimble.

The Easley Community Band began in 2014 as a revitalization of a previous civic group from an era of Easley’s past. A non-profit organization, the Easley Community Band is comprised of wind and percussion musicians who have played in high school and college bands, their children who play and college students who want to share their talents.

Band Director Greg Day has conducted concert and jazz bands at the elementary, high school, collegiate and adult levels in South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi and Alabama schools.

A former a member of the US Army Band at Ft McClellan, Day is also the director of Instrumental Activities and conductor of the Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and Brass Ensemble at Southern Wesleyan University, in Central.

As a civic organization, the Easley Community Band gives back to the community and helps spread awareness for other charitable organizations. Past organizations include MARY’s House, Habitat for Humanity of Pickens County, Pickens County Humane Society, United Christian Ministries and Meals on Wheels of Pickens County.

For more information, or if you’d like the Band to play at your next function, contact easleycommunityband@gmail.com

“United We Stand” will be performed Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at Foothills Playhouse, 201 S 5th Street, in Easley. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted to assist with the purchase of new instruments and supplies for the community band.