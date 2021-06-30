PICKENS COUNTY — The popular Pumpkin Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19, according to a memo sent by Pumpkin Festival Chairman Buddy Cox.

“Dear Arts & Crafts People,” the letter reads. “This memo is to notify you that the Pumpkintown Community Club has voted to NOT hold the 2021 Pumpkin Festival in October due to the coronavirus situation. The health and safety of our workers, vendors, and visitors are important … and there is no way to currently know the situation of the virus in October.”

Cox goes on to write while the event seems “a long way off,” plans and preparations “must start now.”

Cox thanked the vendors, visitors and supporters for 41 years of success and stressed the decision was not made lightly.

